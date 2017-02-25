Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished second in the 60-meter hurdles for Monmouth College at the Midwest Conference Meet. He also was part of a 4x200 relay team that finished second with a time of 1:30.43 and tied for 11th place in the high jump with a leap of 1.69 meters. Gentzler also was part of the 4x400 relay team that took fifth place with a time of 3:30.14. The Scots finished in first place for the 18th year in a row as a team.
Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished seventh place out of 17 jumpers in the high jump with a leap of 1.44 meters for Monmouth College in the Midwest Conference Meet. The Scots women finished in second place as a team.
Corey Fox – The former PBL boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that defeated Erskine 75-55 on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Southern Wesleyan 99-72 on Friday to improve its record to 25-3.
Kellyn Maynard -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had five rebounds and two points for Illinois Central College in an 86-62 win over Bryant & Stratton College on Saturday, Feb. 18. In a 99-68 victory over Augustana College's junior varsity team on Tuesday, Feb. 21, maynard had nine points and six rebounds.
Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that tied for seventh place in Saturday's NCAA Central Regional at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Stephan Birt – The former GCMS wrestler went 1-2 in the NCAA Central Regional for Millikin University. Birt's lone match victory came via an 8-5 decision over Joey Schenck of the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas.
Lester Sander -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 25th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.52 for Augustana College at the CCIW Indoor Championships.
Tyler Rubarts -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.81 seconds for Augustana College. Rubarts finished ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 13.02 meters and 12th with a leap of 6.33 meters in the long jump.
Sydni Meunier -- The former GCMS girls track and field standout finished 31st in the 3,000-meter run with a tiem of 10:16.18 for Notre Dame at the ACC Indoor Championships.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.