Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished second in the 60-meter hurdles for Monmouth College at the Midwest Conference Meet. He also was part of a 4x200 relay team that finished second with a time of 1:30.43 and tied for 11th place in the high jump with a leap of 1.69 meters. Gentzler also was part of the 4x400 relay team that took fifth place with a time of 3:30.14. The Scots finished in first place for the 18th year in a row as a team.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished seventh place out of 17 jumpers in the high jump with a leap of 1.44 meters for Monmouth College in the Midwest Conference Meet. The Scots women finished in second place as a team.

Corey Fox – The former PBL boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that defeated Erskine 75-55 on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Southern Wesleyan 99-72 on Friday to improve its record to 25-3.

Kellyn Maynard -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had five rebounds and two points for Illinois Central College in an 86-62 win over Bryant & Stratton College on Saturday, Feb. 18. In a 99-68 victory over Augustana College's junior varsity team on Tuesday, Feb. 21, maynard had nine points and six rebounds.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that tied for seventh place in Saturday's NCAA Central Regional at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Stephan Birt – The former GCMS wrestler went 1-2 in the NCAA Central Regional for Millikin University. Birt's lone match victory came via an 8-5 decision over Joey Schenck of the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas.

Lester Sander -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 25th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.52 for Augustana College at the CCIW Indoor Championships.

Tyler Rubarts -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.81 seconds for Augustana College. Rubarts finished ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 13.02 meters and 12th with a leap of 6.33 meters in the long jump.

Sydni Meunier -- The former GCMS girls track and field standout finished 31st in the 3,000-meter run with a tiem of 10:16.18 for Notre Dame at the ACC Indoor Championships.