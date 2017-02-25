GCMS boys basketball's Alec Johnson advances to sectionals in IHSA Three-Point Showdown

GCMS’s Alec Johnson participates in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Friday’s Gibson City Regional championship game against PBL.

GIBSON CITY -- Although the season ended for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team on Friday, one Falcon is moving on to the IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional.

In the IHSA Three-Point Showdown regional contest held prior to Friday's Gibson City Regional championship game between GCMS and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the Falcons' Alec Johnson earned one of four qualifying spots for the shooting contest's sectional round.

He will compete in his second straight sectional round at 5:30 p.m. next Friday, prior to the sectional championship game.

Johnson made 10 3-pointer in the regional round on Friday, finishing two treys behind Bloomington Central Catholic's Jack Gilmore for first place.

A tiebreaker was needed for the final two qualifying spots as BCC's Garrett Holman and Austin Ellison, PBL's Luis Rodriguez and GCMS's Tucker Cribbett each made nine 3-pointers.

Ellison made eight 3-pointers and Holman made seven treys to advance to the second round while Cribbett made four 3-pointers in the tiebreaker round and Rodriguez made two treys.

Twenty shooters participated in the Three-Point Showdown's regional round in Gibson City.

PBL's Tyler Pichon, Tri-Valley's Hunter Merritt and BCC's Eli Davis each made eight 3-pointers.

Ben Freehill of GCMS (seven 3-pointers), Kolten Taylor of St. Joseph-Ogden (seven), Marty Wright of SJ-O (seven), Jaxson Coplea of PBL (six), Jake Steiner of Tri-Valley (six), Drayke Lannart of SJ-O (five), Josh Roberts of Tri-Valley five), Austin Sanders of PBL (four), Connor Birky of GCMS (four), Aaron Kussmann of Tri-Valley (four) and Brandon Dable of SJ-O (four) each participated as well.

Class 2A

IHSA THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Gibson City

Jack Gilmore (Bloomington Central Catholic) 12*; Alec Johnson (GCMS) 10*; Austyn Ellison (BCC) 9-8*; Garrett Holman (BCC) 9-7*; Tucker Cribbett (GCMS) 9-4; Luis Rodriguez (PBL) 9-2; Tyler Pichon (PBL) 8; Hunter Merritt (Tri-Valley) 8; Eli Davis (BCC) 8; Ben Freehill (GCMS) 7; Kolten Taylor (St. Joseph-Ogden) 7; Marty Wright (SJ-O) 7; Jaxson Coplea (PBL) 6; Jake Steiner (TV) 6; Drayke Lannart (SJ-O) 5; Josh Roberts (TV) 5; Austin Sanders (PBL) 4; Connor Birky (GCMS) 4; Aaron Kussmann (TV) 4; Brandon Dable (SJ-O) 4.