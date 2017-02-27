PBL boys basketball 'excited about' IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional semifinal game against Warrensburg-Latham

MONTICELLO -- Despite the distance between the two schools -- 75.6 miles -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Warrensburg-Latham High School are quite familiar with each other, at least in the boys basketball matter.

The Panthers and Cardinals have met twice in the past calendar year, with PBL claiming a victory both times. The two teams will meet in the IHSA Class 2A sectional semifinals for the second year in a row at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Monticello Middle School -- located at 2015 E. Washington Street.

"We're excited about it. The guys are ready. They're excited. It should be a fun game Wednesday night," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

On Feb. 11, the Panthers defeated Warrensburg-Latham 57-38 in the Riverton Shootout.

"It's nice that we've played them this year and had some success against them," Schonauer said. "We have some film to look back on, and our guys will be a little bit familiar with the way they play because it's unique. It will help out with our preparation."

In last year's St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional semifinal game, a 63-53 PBL victory put an end to a previously-undefeated Cardinals' season.

While then-juniors Andrew Zenner and Cole Eshleman -- who finished with 17 and 11 points, repectively, in last year's sectional game against the Cardinals -- are back for their senior seasons, Warrensburg-Latham graduated a large senior class from that 2015-16 season, including all five of its starters.

"They graduated a large chunk of those guys. It's really a new basketball team from what they had last year, but I'm sure that is added motivation on top of the fact that you're playing in a sectional with a chance to get to the sectional championship," Schonauer said.

"I'm sure their fans are more concerned about it than maybe the fans and coaches are. It makes it fun, but I don't know if it'll matter much when it comes to the game. Once the ball goes up, it's just about the kids out there making plays and taking care of the basketball and who can make a few more shots on Wednesday night."

***

In PBL's victory at the Riverton Shootout, Eshleman led in scoring with 18 points while fellow seniors Luke Fitton and Zenner scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Zenner, Fitton and Eshleman went into Friday's regional finals averaging double-digit points for the 2016-17 season.

In Friday's 43-40 victory in the Gibson City Regional championship game over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, fellow senior Dalton Coplea -- who entered the game averaging a team-high 4.5 assists per game for the season -- led the team in scoring with 16 points.

"Dalton played great. We added in a few wrinkles in offensively, kind of expecting them to really lock down on Andrew (Zenner) and Cole (Eshleman) and make other guys make plays," Schonauer said. "Our guys executed, and Dalton was aggressive and finished at the basket.

Colton Kleinert, another one of PBL's eight seniors, added 10 points in last Friday's regional title game, including two 3-pointers and a go-ahead layup.

"Colton Kleinert made some big plays and big shots down the stretch and had a really good basketball game. We've had different guys step up throughout, whether it's Luke (Fitton) having a big game at Watseka when other guys struggled," Schonauer said. "Colton had a big game over at South Newton earlier this year when some guys were struggling. We've had several games where we've had different types of scoring leaders and different guys step up.

Fitton had 25 points in the overtime victory on Feb. 10 over Watseka that helped propel the Panthers (20-7) to a Sangamon Valley Conference championship, but struggled with foul trouble last Friday against GCMS, forcing junior Jaxson Coplea to step in and help PBL's defense hold the Falcons to 40 points, including seven in the second quarter and four in the fourth.

"That's what makes it fun -- when you've got guys who compete and guys who can come off the bench and add something, whether it's defensive energy or being able to make some open shots," Schonauer said.

"It just makes you more complete and more diverse when you trust those guys that in big situations, somebody's going to step up. I think they trust each other now knowing that we don't necessarily have to have Andrew or Cole score a bunch of points to win. Other guys can do it as well."

***

Andrew Butts, Warrensburg-Latham's 6-foot-9 senior center, had 14 points against PBL in the Riverton Shootout.

The Cardinals (22-6) won 44-39 over Decatur St. Teresa in their regional championship game at Macon as Butts recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

"Andrew Butts is a really nice player for them. He's a big kid," Schonauer said. "He protected the rim. He was aggressive against us there in the middle quarters and had some success around the basket catching it in the low post, catching it in the short corner and attacking us.

"We can't really match his size and athleticism, but we can just try to make it tough for him, try to keep him off the glass to the best of our ability. It really comes down to five guys working together to try and make it as tough as possible for him to score because he's going to get his points. We've just got to try to limit them."

While Alex Coers added 10 points against St. Teresa, Joe Gustafson had 15 points for Warrensburg-Latham in a 52-49 regional semifinal win Tuesday, Feb. 21, over Macon Meridian.

"They've got a nice point guard in Jarius Ingram as well. They've got a couple of younger guys in (Joe) Gustafson and (Alex) Coers who can shoot the ball and do a nice job flashing into the paint, catching the ball and making plays for their guys. Coach (Vic) Binkley is an outstanding coach. He's a really great guy," Schonauer said.

"He'll have a game plan that they'll execute well on Wednesday night. It's going to be a tough matchup just because they've got some kids who can play, and they're going to be prepared for us."

Although the Panthers won by 19 points over Warrensburg-Latham at Riverton, Schonauer said he expects a tougher game this time around.

"We both had Friday night games (the night before). Sometimes, those are a little bit difficult to prepare for. They're going to come out ready to play. They're going to have a better showing than they had the first time we played against them," Schonauer said.

"I'm sure they'll have a couple wrinkles where we'll have to adjust along the way. We're tjust going to come out with the mentality that it's a new basketball game and come out and play the best we can and try to come out with a win."

Teams in the postseason can pose a tougher challenge than they can in the regular season, Schonauer said.

For example, GCMS, which PBL defeated 65-43 in mid-December, went down to the wire in last Friday's regional championship game. It came down to two missed 3-point shot attempts by the Falcons in the game's final seconds.

"Once you get into the postseason -- as the season goes along -- teams get better," Schonauer said. "Coaches are going to prepare for you a little bit harder. You can throw scores out from earlier this season once you get into the (postseason). They're whole-new ballgames."

***

The Panthers' regional championship victory came from a regional in which GCMS, a 20-win team in the regular season, did not get a bye through the quarterfinals.

The regional included a top seed Bloomington Central Catholic, which beat PBL 57-40 last January before losing 65-45 to the sixth-seeded Falcons in the regional semifinals, and the defending Class 2A state champions in St. Joseph-Ogden, which lost by three poins to the Panthers in both the regular season and the regional semifinals.

"We knew coming in that it was going to be a tough regional, but we had also played a lot of those teams earlier this year, so we kind of knew what to expect going in. That's why you want to try and schedule tough games throughout your schedule -- it helps prepare you for that postseason," Schonauer said.

"Our guys weren't intimidated. They knew what to expect, and they knew we could compete with those teams as long as we played hard and played together. It's a credit to our kids. We've got some really competitive kids who lay down easily. When it comes down to making plays down the stretch, they do a great job because they're tough-minded and very competitive."

The Panthers' 57-54 victory over SJ-O in January started a winning trend for PBL, which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

"We went through that tough stretch there in January where we just were really struggling to shoot the ball. We played some really good teams, so that made it even tougher at that point, but we adapted. We found that we need to play a little bit harder, take care of the basketball and cherish those possessions a little bit better. Now some of those shots are starting to fall, we're having a lot more effort on the defensive end," Schonauer said.

"We're a lot more active, and we've had some really good games defensively down the stretch. We've also done a good job of moving the basketball and having other guys step up in big games. When a few guys were struggling to put the ball in the basket, it put a little pressure on some other guys to step up and make plays for us. Now, they've got the confidence to do that. We've got more scoring options and we're a little more diverse offensively than we were in January and late February."

***

In the other Monticello Sectional semifinal, the host Sages will face Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In a 66-59 victory over Argenta-Oreana in the Tolono Unity Regional championship game, Calvin Fisher -- who was averaging 15.3 points per game going into Friday's game -- had 21 points and 11 rebounds while Isiah Florey had 17 points.

The Panthers faced the Sages in the third-place game of the Monticello Holday Hoopla last December and left with a 73-55 victory as four PBL players scored in double figures -- Zenner had 23 points, Eshleman had 20, Fitton had 15, and Kleinert added 10.

Three Monticello players scored in double figures in a losing effort as Luke Stokowski had 19 points, Johnny Dawson had 11 points and Calvin Fisher had 10.

"Monticello's got that three-headed monster with Calvin Fisher, Luke Stokowski and Isaiah Florey," Schonauer said.

In Monticello's last meeting with Bismarck-Henning on Dec. 2, Dawson made a game-winning layup and finished with 14 points to lead the Sages (20-5) to a 46-45 victory.

"Johnny Dawson's maybe the most underrated player in the area. He's about as good of a point guard as there is in the area, and he's hit some big shots for them in some games. I think they'll be a fun matchup on Tuesday night," Schonauer said.

"It'll be fun for the fans. I think it's great for high school basketball when you've got four good teams in a sectional competing for that title. We're just grateful that we were able to advance and get into that mix. Hopefully, we'll keep on playing good basketball."

The Blue Devils (22-9) hosted their own regional tournament in Bismarck. In a 62-45 win over Hoopeston Area in the regional championship game, Colton Story -- a 6-foot-6 forward, had 17 points while guard Blake Reifsteck had 17 points as well.

"Bismarck's got two really nice post players," Schonauer said. "They have some guards who have now gotten better as the season has gone along."

The sectional semifinal winners will meet in the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

"I there are four really good basketball teams in this sectional," Schonauer said. "I think anybody can come out and win this sectional and advance to the super-sectional. We've got to worry about Warrensburg first and try to get a win against them."