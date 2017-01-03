PBL boys basketball defeats Warrensburg-Latham 51-38 in IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional semifinal game

PBL senior Wolfgang Heisler, right, hugs senior Jacob Parrish, dressed as the Panthers’ mascot, after the boys basketball team won Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional semifinal game against Warrensburg-Latham.

MONTICELLO — History repeated itself for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team in its IHSA Class 2A sectional semifinal game against Warrensburg-Latham on Wednesday.

With a 51-38 victory over Warrensburg-Latham, the Panthers defeated the Cardinals in the sectional semifinals and advances to the sectional finals for the second year in a row.

“It's a good win for our guys because (Warrensburg-Latham's) a well-coached basketball team," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "That's a program that's had a lot of success for a long time, so anytime you get a win against them, especially in a sectional, you feel good about how you played and are happy to get out of there with a win.”

The circumstances were a little different, at least when it comes to who was favored to win.

Last year, PBL beat a state-ranked and previously-undefeated Warrensburg-Latham team in the sectional semifinals at St. Joseph. This year, due at least in part to the Panthers' victory over the Cardinals at the Riverton Shootout on Feb. 11, The News-Gazette picked them to win over Warrensburg-Latham on Wednesday in Monticello.

“We felt like (we were the favorites) because of just the way we had played the first time against them," Schonauer said. "It was kind of more of a revenge game for them, and they were going to come out with some adjustments and come out a little more fired up and wanting to have a better showing. We came out and did a really job coming ready to play and jumped on them early in the first quarter.”

The second quarter looked like a reversal of fortune for PBL.

When the Panthers defeated the Cardinals last year, they did so by overcoming a double-digit deficit thanks in part to a second-quarter rally.

On Wednesday, PBL led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter before Warrensburg-Latham outscored the Panthers 13-2 to tie the game at halftime.

PBL would respond, however, by outscoring the Cardinals 14-4 in the third quarter.

“The second quarter was definitely not our best basketball, but a credit goes to our kids," Schonauer said. "We came out and responded in the second half. We had a really good defensive third quarter and went on a big run to extend that lead out.”

***

The only field goal allowed by the Panthers (21-7) in the third quarter was a 3-pointer by Reis Kendrick on the Cardinals’ (22-7) last possession of the quarter.

Andrew Butts, W-L’s 6-foot-9 leading scorer going into Wednesday’s game, made one free throw with 6:35 left in the third quarter en route to finishing with just five points.

“I think we did a good job of crashing down on him, and when he got the ball, walling up and not letting him shoot and get easy points," Fitton said.

Warrensburg-Latham's Jarius Ingram was called for a traveling violation on the Cardinals' opening possession of the third quarter.

On the offensive end, Fitton scored the go-ahead bucket that put PBL ahead 26-24. Following Butts' free throw, Andrew Zenner, another PBL senior, then hit one of his three 3-pointers to extend the Panthers’ lead to 29-25 as the Cardinals gave the ball away again via traveling violation.

Both teams then exchanged missed 3-point shot attmepts before Warrensburg-Latham's Trevor Yarock committed a foul with 5:29 left in the third quarter.

Fitton then converted on a three-point play with 4:51 left in the third quarter to further extend the lead to 32-25.

The ball went out of bounds with 3:31 left in the third qurater after the Cardinals' Joe Gustafson -- who had a team-high eight points at that time -- missed an offensive-rebound putback attempt. Gustafson then missed a jump shot five seconds later, giving PBL the ball back.

Zenner then made a free throw with 3:12 left in the third quarter before drilling another trey to make the score 36-25 en route to finishing with a game-high 18 points, including 13 in the second half.

“It took me a while to get going, but once I saw one go in, a few others went in as well. I just tried to get good looks and make plays," Zenner said.

After Butts blocked a Fitton shot, PBL's Luis Rodriguez deflected a Cardinal pass, resulting in a W-L turnover.

Fitton then blocked a shot attempt by Ingram with 57.2 seconds left in the third quarter before the PBL defense forced another Cardinal turnover three seconds later.

“We played very good defense in the third quarter. We were much more active. We did a better job of getting to Gustafson at the elbow and trying to contest his shots," Schonauer said. "We made Butts earn more points around the basket.

"The biggest thing is we just rebounded the basketball. We gave up a lot of second-chance points in the second quarter and a lot of points off turnovers, so by taking care of the basketball on the offensive end and rebounding the basketball, that was a big reason why we limited them to four points in the third quarter.”

With 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Fitton scored on a jump shot, with Rodriguez recording an assist, to extend PBL's lead to 36-25.

Zenner and Fitton scored all 14 of PBL’s third-quarter points as Fitton scored seven in the quarter en route to finishing the game with 15 points.

“I think we did a good job of moving the ball, getting it down the floor and shooting well," Fitton said.

“Zenner was able to get open on the perimeter. Our other guys did a better job of taking care of the basketball and getting penetration. We had much better ball movement, so the result was that he got some open looks — and the same thing for Luke (Fitton). Guys got to the paint and were able to dump off to them on that extra pass, something we didn't do well in the second quarter," Schonauer added. "We did that much better in the second half.”

***

The Panthers started the first quarter with an 11-2 run.

After Gustafson started the scoring with a bucket to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead, Fitton made a basket of his own to tie the game at 2-2 before Colton Kleinert,

Zenner and Cole Eshleman each drained a 3-pointer to give the Panthers their 11-2 lead with 5:07 left in the first quarter.

Gustafson scored on a Butts assist with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter to end the spurt and cut the Cardinals' deficit to 11-4. With 3:59 left in the quarter, however, Eshleman forced a W-L turnover as Gustafson dribbled the ball out of bounds.

Twenty seconds later, Dalton Coplea scored on a driving layup to extend PBL's lead to 13-4.

Alex Coers then made two free throws with 3:10 remaiining in the first quarter and Gustafson made a bucket to cut W-L's deficit to 13-8.

From there, however, the Panthers went on another run, scoring the next seven consecutive points.

After Fitton made a bucket to extend PBL's lead to 15-8, he scored again on a transition layup with 1:54 left in the first quarter as Rodriguez recorded a steal before Fitton received an assist from Coplea.

“We definitely played well defensively throughout the whole game," Zenner said.

After Rodriguez nailed a 3-pointer to make the score 20-8, Tyler Pichon scored on a transition layup on a missed bunny by Gustafson to extend the Panthers' lead to 22-8 with 59.2 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

A Coers 3-pointer concluded the first-quarter scoring and cut W-L's deficit to 22-11.

***

After PBL turned the ball over on its first two possessions of the second quarter, Butts made a free throw with 7:14 left in the quarter to cut W-L's deficit to 22-12.

After Zenner scored the Panthers' only two points of the second quarter via an inbound pass from Kleinert, Kendrick then made two 3-pointers, the second one off a PBL turnover, to cut the Cardinals' deficit to 24-18 with 5:55 remaining in the quarter.

Kendrick then recorded a steal 20 seconds later. With 4:53 left in the second quarter, Butts blocked a jump-shot attempt by Zenner.

With 3:54 remaining in the second quarter, Gustafson scored on an offensive-rebound putback to cut W-L's deficit to 24-20. With 2:18 left in the quarter, Coers scored on a steal and fastbreak layup to make the score 24-22.

With 38 seconds left in the second quarter, Butts made two free throws to tie the game at 24-24.

Following another Panthers turnover with 12.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Coers had a chance to give W-L the lead, but missed a 3-point shot attempt as time expired.

“The second quarter was a little rough," Zenner said. "Offensively, we didn't really have much going, so that kind of led to the bad defense, but once we got the defense going, that led to offense and just an all-around good game there at the end.”

***

Gustafson made a free throw with 7:51 remaining before both teams exchanged turnovers with 7:19 left in the game. With 6:56 remaining, a pass deflected off Butts' hands and went out of bounds, resulting in another Cardinals turnover.

As Ingram committed his fourth foul with 6:02 left in the game on a Zenner offensive rebound, Zenner made two free throws to extend PBL's lead to 40-29.

Coers missed a contested bunny with about six minutes left in the game before Fitton scored on a transition layup off a defensive rebound by Zenner with 5:23 remaining to make the score 42-29.

Zenner made two more foul shots with 5:07 left in the game to extend PBL's lead to 44-29 before Eshleman nailed a 3-pointer to make the score 47-29.

From there, the Cardinals would go on a 7-0 run as Gustafson made a basket to cut W-L's deficit to 47-31.

Yaroch then made a bucket off a PBL backcourt turnover before Butts made a free throw with 2:57 remaining and Ingram scored off a Panther turnover to cut the Cardinals' deficit to 47-36 with 2:18 left in the game.

“You'd like to finish a game a little bit crisper than what we did, but ultimately, we were in that right to do that with our effort early on in the second half," Schonauer said.

With 1:36 remaining, Zenner was fouled by Ingram -- his fifth foul -- on a defensive rebound and made two foul shots to make the score 49-36.

Eshleman made a free throw with 50 seconds left to extend PBL's lead to 50-36 before Gustafson made a shot to cut W-L's deficit to 50-38.

With 30.7 remaining, Kleinert made a foul shot to conclude the game's scoring at 51-38.

Eshleman finished with seven points for the Panthers while Kleinert had four points, Rodriguez had three points and Coplea and Pichon each had two points.

For Warrensburg-Latham, Gustafson led in scoring with 13 points while Kendrick added nine points.

***

The Panthers will face Monticello in the sectional title game at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We're going to be ready to play. We definitely have to clean some things up," Schonauer said. "We've got one day to prepare, but the nice thing is we've played them twice. We kind of know what to expect. It's going to come down to rebounding the basketball, keeping them out of the paint and not turning it over, and if we make some shots, we'll be alright.”

The two teams met twice this season, with PBL claiming a 73-55 victory in the third-place game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla last December and the Sages claiming a 59-38 regular-season win in January.

“Hopefully, we can win (the sectional championship) this year," Fitton said. “The second time we played them during the season, we were in our slump. In the middle of the season, we didn't play that well, so I'm looking forward to our chances this time around. Hopefully, we can win one.”

The Panthers lost to eventual state champion St. Joseph-Ogden in last year's sectional championship game at St. Joseph. If PBL defeats Monticello on Friday, it will be the school's first sectional title since its state-tournament run in 1995-96.

“We know what (Monticello does), Zenner said. "We were in the sectional finals last year, so we knew what the game's going to be like. It should be a fun time.”

PBL 51, Warrensburg-Latham 38

WL 11 13 4 10 -- 38

PBL 22 2 14 13 -- 51

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

Tanner Dawson 0-0-0, Jarius Ingram 1-0-2, Alex Coers 2-2-7, Trevor Yaroch 1-0-2, Reis Kendrick 3-0-9, Joe Gustafson 6-1-13, Andrew Butts 0-5-5. Totals 13-8-38.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Dalton Coplea 1-0-2, Luis Rodriguez 1-0-3, Tyler Pichon 1-0-2, Colton Kleinert 1-1-4, Jaxson Coplea 0-0-0, Cole Eshleman 2-1-7, Luke Fitton 7-1-15, Andrew Zenner 4-7-18.

Three-pointers: WL 4 (Kendrick 3, Coers). PBL 7 (Zenner 3, Eshleman 2, Kleinert, Rodriguez).