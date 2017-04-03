Area college catchup (March 4, 2017)

Kellyn Maynard -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had four points for Illinois Central College in a 64-41 win over South Suburban College on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Cougars will play in the Region 24 tournament, hosted by Parkland College in Champaign, next weekend.

Corey Fox – The former PBL boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that won 69-52 on Monday, Feb. 27, over Pfeiffer, and 83-61 last Thursday over Barton before losing 78-77 on Friday to King in the Conference Carolinas Tournament. With the 2-1 record in the conference tournament, the Saints improved to an overall record of 27-4.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished fourth with a time of 8.45 seconds for Monmouth College in the Pointer National Qualifier held Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Reno Jamison -- The former PBL boys track and field thrower finished 11th in the weight throw with a hurl of 12.88 meters for Wabash College in the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships last weekend.