Area college catchup (March 4, 2017)

Kellyn Maynard -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had four points for Illinois Central College in a 64-41 win over South Suburban College on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Cougars will play in the Region 24 tournament, hosted by Parkland College in Champaign, next weekend.
Corey Fox – The former PBL boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that won 69-52 on Monday, Feb. 27, over Pfeiffer, and 83-61 last Thursday over Barton before losing 78-77 on Friday to King in the Conference Carolinas Tournament. With the 2-1 record in the conference tournament, the Saints improved to an overall record of 27-4.
Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished fourth with a time of 8.45 seconds for Monmouth College in the Pointer National Qualifier held Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Reno Jamison -- The former PBL boys track and field thrower finished 11th in the weight throw with a hurl of 12.88 meters for Wabash College in the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships last weekend.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.