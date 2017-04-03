GCMS's Alec Johnson participates in IHSA Three-Point Showdown at Monticello Sectional

GCMS’s Alec Johnson competes in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown at the Monticello Sectional on Friday.

MONTICELLO -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior boys basketball player Alec Johnson came within two shots of having a chance to advance to the state tournament in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown.

Johnson made six 3-pointers Friday at the Monticello Sectional. Jared Stevens of Villa Grove/Heritage and Alex Coers of Warrensburg-Latham each made 10 3-pointers to get the first two tiebreaker spots.

The third tiebreaker spot was obtained by Tolono Unity's McKenzie Heyen with nine 3-pointers while Decatur St. Teresa and Bloomington Central Catholic's Austyn Ellison each made eight 3-pointers to force a tiebreaker for the final state-qualifyinig spot.

Bond made six 3-pointers in the tiebreaker to take the final spot while Ellison made four treys in the tiebreaker round.

It was the second year in a row in which Johnson advanced to the sectional round of the Three-Point Showdown.

"Hopefully next year, I'll go a little bit further," Johnson said. "I just wasn't hitting them, but it's all good. Next year will be better when our whole team's here with us."

Jaret Heath of Tuscola, Blake Reifsteck of Bismarck-Henning, Cody Marsh of Maroa-Forsyth and Skylar Bolton of Oakwood each made seven 3-pointers while Grant Holman of BCC, Graham Eighner of Hoopeston Area and Jack Gilmore of BCC each made six 3-pointers.

Garrett Meisenhelter of Macon Meridian and Cole Jones of St. Thomas More each had five 3-pointers and Keagan Smith of Maroa-Forsyth and Noah Wright of Monticello each had four treys.

IHSA Class 2A

THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Monticello Sectional

Jared Stevens (VGH) 10; Alex Coers (WL) 10; McKenzie Heyen (UNITY) 9; Isaiah Bond (STT) 8-6; Austyn Ellison (BCC) 8-4; Jaret Heath (Tuscola) 7; Blake Reifsteck (BH) 7; Cody Marsh (MF) 7; Skylar Bolton (OAK) 7; Alec Johnson (GCMS) 6; Grant Holman (BCC) 6; Graham Eighner (HA) 6; Jack Gilmore (BCC) 6; Garrett Meisenhelter (Meridian) 5; Cole Jones (STM) 5; Keagan Smith (MF) 4; Noah Wright (MON) 4.

NOTE: The top four shooters advance to state