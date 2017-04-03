PBL boys basketball players named to all-SVC team

PAXTON -- Luke Fitton and Andrew Zenner of hte Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team were each named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team. Cole Eshleman was named to the second team while Dalton Coplea was given an honorable mention. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLSANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCEFirst teamTristen Kissack, Cissna Park; Justin Fox, Dwight; Blake Graham, Dwight; Lamar Lillard, Momence; Luke Fitton, PBL; Andrew Zenner, PBL; Jay Hammel, South Newton; Johnny Lanie, South Newton; Hunter Lee, Watseka; Nathan Schroeder, Watseka.Second teamBrian Fehr, Cissna Park; Christian Stadell, Cissna Park; Lamarius Lillard, Momence; Cole Eshleman, PBL; Brendan Fletcher, Watseka.Honorable mentionJulian Stadell, Cissna Park; Ben Robison, Clifton Central; Corey Schunke, Iroquois West; Brody Gonzalez, Momence; Dalton Coplea, PBL; Craig Wheelock, South Newton; Blake Castonguay, Watseka.