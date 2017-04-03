PBL boys basketball team's season ends with overtime loss to Monticello in IHSA Class 2A sectional championship game

Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.

MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team entered Friday's IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game having won 12 of its last 13 games.

One does not go on such a run after a 9-6 start to the season which included a four-games-in-one-week stretch in January in which PBL lost three games, including a 59-38 defeat against Monticello on Jan. 19 -- without a little resiliency.

That resiliency led the Panthers to their second straight trip to the IHSA's 2A round-of-16.

"I'm so proud of the kids. The adversity that we went through there toward the end of January was tough. Our kids battled back. They were so resilient," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "They kept on working hard. They saw the light at the end of the tunnel and know that if we just battled through this, things would start going our way, and they did. That's a credit to our kids and the work they put in and the resiliency they showed."

The run came to an end with a 41-32 overtime loss to Monticello in Friday's sectional championship game, but not without showing some more resiliency along the way.

With 1:08 left in regulation, Calvin Fisher hit the game-tying 3-pointer off the glass to knot the game at 32-32. As PBL was trying to hold the ball for the final shot,

Monticello's Jarron Roy forced a five-second violation against the Panthers (21-8), giving the Sages (22-5) the chance to win the game with 10.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

"I've got to take the blame on that. I've got to do a better job," Schonauer said. "I started watching the play, and I've got to be able to help Dalton (Coplea) out there and see the referee making that call."

The PBL defense persevered through the final seconds of regulation as it forced Monticello's Johnny Dawson to dribbled the ball off his legs, giving the Panthers the ball back with 0.2 seconds left.

After Eshleman threw the ball out of bounds, giving the Sages the ball back, Luke Fitton deflected away a inbound lob-pass attempt from Fisher to Isiah Florey, forcing the overtime period.

"That (five-second violation) was tough for our kids. Still, they are so resilient," Schonauer said. "They didn't give in right there. We got a big defensive stop and gave ourselves a chance in overtime."

***

The Panthers held the ball for the first 1:07 of the overtime period before Andrew Zenner missed a jump shot.

On the Sages' first possession of overtime, Florey tipped in an offensive-rebound putback for what would be the game-winning points with 2:32 remaining in overtime.

After Fisher made a jump shot to extend Monticello's lead to 36-32 with 1:28 remaining, Luke Stokowski intercepted a pass by Coplea intended for Zenner and was fouled with 1:17 left. He made a free throw off the foul to extend the Sages' advantage to 37-32.

With about a minute remaining, Fisher stole the ball and raced toward the basket to make a fastbreak layup to make the score 39-32. Fisher put the icing on the cake via two free throws with 38.7 seconds left.

Fisher finished the game with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field along with six rebounds and three blocked shots. Stokowski joined Fisher in the double-digit scoring column with 11 points for the Sages on 5-of-9 shooting from the field while grabbing nine rebounds and recording three blocked shots, two steals and two assists.

"Calvin Fisher's a really nice player," Schonauer said. "He's got a great demeanor about him. He can play inside. He can play outside. He can handle the basketball. I thought, for the most part, we did a pretty good job on him tonight. We game-planned for him, and he still had a good job. That's a credit to the kind of basketball player he is."

***

The Panthers held the lead for 26:50 in the 36-minute contest while the Sages led for 4:47 -- the game was also tied for 4:23.

With 4:34 left in the third quarter, PBL held its largest lead of the game at 22-15 after Coplea converted on a three-point play on a driving layup.

The and-1 concluded a 10-2 run by the Panthers that erased a 13-12 halftime deficit.

With 7:30 remaining in the third quarter, Fitton threw a kick-out pass to Colton Kleinert, who drained a 3-pointer to give PBL a 15-13 on its first possession of the second half.

Zenner made two free throws with 6:24 left in the third quarter to extend the Panthers' lead to 17-13 before Fitton blocked a shot to lead to a transition on which Eshleman scored while being fouled with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter to make the score 19-13.

After Florey scored on a driving layup and Coplea's three-point play, the two teams were held scoreless for the next 1:30 as Fitton was called for traveling with 4:58 left in the third quarter and Zenner and Fitton each missed bunnies with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

After Fisher made two free throws to cut Monticello's deficit to 22-17 with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter, Stokowski drew a charging violation on Eshleman 12 seconds later.

Eshleman came back to block a Stokowski shot attempt with 2:29 remaining, but Stokowski scored on a Florey assist to cut the Sages' deficit to 22-19.

Roy stole a passing attempt from Luis Rodriguez with about 1:40 left in the third quarter and Zenner missed a reverse layup attempt with about a minute remaining in the quarter before Fisher made a bucket with 31 seconds left in the quarter to cut Monticello's deficit to 22-21.

The Panthers held the ball for a final shot, but Eshleman was called for a traveling violation with 3.1 seconds left in the quarter.

"We had two really good looks (at a 3-pointer), and they didn't go down from two of our best shooters. Monticello got some runouts. They're just so big, long, strong and athletic. They're going to get their buckets in the paint and offensive rebounds. We had a turnover in there that was pretty lackadaisical," Schonauer said.

"Ultimately, we just couldn't hit that big shot to get us over the hump, and they hit them there at the end of regulation and beginning of overtime."

***

An Eshleman 3-pointer extended PBL's lead to 25-21 with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter, the first 1:20 of which included a missed bunny by Coplea, traveling violations by Dawson and PBL's Cole Eshleman and a missed 3-point shot attempt by Fisher followed by Fisher blocking Fitton on a transition layup attempt.

With about five minutes remaining in regulation, Stokowaki scored on a reverse layup to cut the Sages' deficit to 25-23. With 4:48 remaining, Eshleman missed a shot, but made an acrobatic play to keep the ball inbounds and pass it to Zenner.

The hustle play Eshleman passing to Fitton for a shot attempt in the post. The shot missed, but Fitton grabbed his own rebound and scored on the putback while being fouled with 4:30 left in regulation.

By making the ensuing free-throw attempt to complete the three-point play, Fitton extended PBL's lead to 28-23.

Ten seconds later, Florey made a free throw to cut Monticello's deficit to 28-24.

Eshleman then made a bucket with 4:05 remaining to extend the Panthers' lead to 30-24 before Fisher answered right back with a 3-pointer to cut the Sages' deficit to 30-27 with 3:50 remaining in regulation.

Both teams were held scoreless for the next 2:12 as Zenner missed with 3:11 remaining, but contested a miss in the post by Stokowski. Coplea was called for a charging violation with 1:48 left in regulation before Florey scored a basket 10 seconds later to cut Monticello's deficit to 30-29.

Coplea came back by assisting Eshleman on a driving layup to extend PBL's lead to 32-29 before Fisher made his game-tying 3-pointer.

***

The first half was a low-scoring affair.

The Sages grabbed three offensive rebounds on their opening possession before Coplea rebounded a Fisher miss with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

Zenner then scored to give PBL a 2-0 lead before an Eshleman steal led to Fitton making a free throw with 5:46 left in the first quarter to extend the Panthers' lead to 3-0.

Monticello was called for a traveling violation with 4:48 left in the first quarter before Zenner and Eshleman missed shots on a possession that ended with 4:06 remaining in the first quarter.

Zenner grabbed a defensive rebound with 3:40 left in the first quarter, but Kleinert missed a 3-pointer, leading to the Sages' first two points of the game -- a bucket by Fisher with about three mintues remaining in the quarter.

With 2:38 left in the first quarter, Eshleman scored on a driving layup to extend PBL's lead to 5-2. Fitton then made a steal that led to him scoring in transtion on an Eshleman assist, a bucket that made the score 7-2.

Monticello came back with buckets by Stokowski with 1:50 left in the first quarter and by Fisher with about 40 seconds remaining in the quarter to cut their deficit to 7-6 before Fitton scored on an offensive-rebound putback on PBL's final possession of the quarter to extend the Panthers' lead to 9-6.

An Eshleman 3-pointer with 3:59 left in the second quarter was the Panthers' lone points of the quarter as four points from Stokowski and a 3-pointer by Fisher propelled the Sages to a 13-12 halftime lead.

Coplea and Zenner each missed 3-point shot attempts. In between the misses, Stokowski scored in the post to cut Monticello's deficit to 9-8.

After Eshleman's 3-pointer extended PBL's lead to 12-8, Fisher nailed his trey with 3:35 remaining in the second quarter to cut the Sages' deficit to 12-11.

Stokowski then made a field goal to give Monticello its first lead of the game -- and only lead in regulation -- at 13-12.

PBL finished the first half making only 5-for-19 from the field, including 1-for-10 from 3-point range. Monticello went 6-for-15 from the field, including 1-for-4 from beyond the arc, while committing seven turnovers, compared to four for the Panthers.

At the game's end, the Panthers made 12-of-43 from the field, including 3-of-18 from 3-point range while committing 15 turnovers while the Sages made 16-of-42 from the field and 6-of-12 from the free-throw line while outscoing the Panthers 26-16 in the paint.

"Overall, we just didn't have a great shooting night," Schonauer said. "A lot of credit to that goes to Monticello and their defense and the length that they have. We had some open looks, but they didn't go down tonight. We had some good looks around the rim, and just didn't finish. When you look back on it now, those were some missed opportunities that were huge.

"When you run the heck out of the floor and make a good pass, and you don't finish, it's tough. In a big game, those are the ones you want to get back. You've got to be able to finish them."

***

The Panthers are saying goodbye to eight seniors, including all five of their starters, who produced all 32 of PBL's points on Friday.

Eshleman, who led PBL in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field along wiht four rebounds and two steals, went into Friday's game averaging 10.8 points per game.

Zenner, who finished with four points on a 1-for-12 effort from the field and 2-for-2 shooting at the free-throw line while grabbing 11 rebounds, had averaged 15.1 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Fitton, who had eight points an 3-for-11 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from the free-throw line along with six rebounds and two steals, averaged 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Coplea, who had three points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal, averaged 5.3 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Kleinert had three points, one steal and one rebound on Friday while Rodriguez added one rebound.

The Panthers are also saying goodbye to Wolfgang Heisler and Tom Henrichs.

"Basketball is hard because it's 3-4 long months. It's cold. You don't see daylight for a long time because of the gym time hours, practice hours and long bus rides," Schonauer said. "For our kids to come in every day and want to work hard and compete, I'm so proud of them and their effort. It just speaks to the character of our kids."

Along with his seniors, Schonauer also said he is thankful for the PBL fans, who packed half the stands in a capacity crowd at Monticello Middle School.

"Thanks to our fans and the Blue Crew for coming out and supporting us," Schonauer said. "It was a great environment, and I know our kids appreciate it."

Monticello 41, PBL 32 (OT)

PBL 9 3 10 10 0 -- 32

MON 6 7 8 11 9 -- 41

PBL (21-8)

Dalton Coplea 1-4 1-1 3, Luis Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Kleinert 1-2 0-0 3, Jaxson Coplea 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Eshleman 6-13 0-1 14, Luke Fitton 3-11 2-3 8, Andrew Zenner 1-12 2-2 4. Totals 12-43 5-7 32.

Monticello (22-5)

Calvin Fisher 8-19 4-4 23, Jarron Roy 0-3 0-0 0, Isiah Florey 3-4 1-2 7, Luke Stokowski 5-9 1-4 11, Johnny Dawson 0-7 0-1 0, Noah Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Benton Singleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 6-12 41.

3-pointers -- PBL 3-18 (Eshleman 2-6, Kleinert 1-2). Monticello 3-12 (Fisher 3-9).

Rebounds -- PBL 30 (Fitton 11, Fitton 6, D. Coplea 5, Eshleman 4). Monticello 30 (Stokowski 9, Dawson 8, Fisher 6, Florey 4, Singleton 2).

Assists -- PBL 5 (D. Coplea 3). Monticello 12 (Dawson 5, Roy 2, Florey 2, Stokowski 2).

Steals -- PBL 6 (Eshleman 2, Fitton 2). Monticello 6 (Stokowski 2, Dawson 2).

Blocks -- PBL 3 (Fitton, Eshleman, Zenner). Monticello 6 (Fisher 3, Stokowski 3).

Turnovers -- PBL 15, Monticello 9.

Personal fouls -- PBL 12, Monticello 5.