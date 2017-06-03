GCMS boys basketball ends 2016-17 with 'a lot of positives'

GIBSON CITY -- This year’s crop of seniors on the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team lived through the beginning of a transformation period for the program. Tucker Cribbett, Sam Baillie, Keegan and Austin Allen, and Kyle Freehill ended their high school careers with a 22-9 senior season.

During their first three years, the varsity squad finished with records of 15-14 during both underclassmen years and then ended with a disappointing 12-17 mark as juniors. To see that group of players succeed like they did on the way out, according to Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins, they have much to celebrate in what they started for the program moving forward.

“For us to be one possession away from (a regional championship),” he said, “there’s a lot of positives that can come from that. When you mix in the fact we feel like we’re young - our seniors did a ton for us - but, we have a lot of things left to look forward to.”

Without a doubt, the Falcons boys basketball stock has risen, but there is still room to grow. Four mainstays from this season’s rotation - two starters and two reserves - are either sophomores or a junior.

That youth makes it easy to predict now is the time to buy on the promise of continued success. By taking a closer look at this season’s statistics, a more detailed case can be made to jump on board.

Junior Mitch McNutt was second on the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game. While it always hurts losing a leading scorer (Cribbett), but third through fifth on the list are three sophomores - Bryce Barnes (11.3), Ryland Holt (7.6), and Ben Freehill (6.2).

Having scorers returning is an obvious positive, but there are other aspects of the game that point toward continued successes.

GCMS players averaged 14.3 free-throw attempts per game, 443 total. Barnes led the way at the charity stripe with 114 tries - more than one-quarter of the team’s attempts. He achieved that amount despite missing several games with an ankle injury during the middle of the season. Holt, who began earning more playing time as the season progressed, went to the line 51 times, good for fourth-most on the team.

Along with getting to the line, the young returning players have proven their ability to keep the glass clean while playing at the varsity level. Barnes (7.7 rebounds per game) and Holt (5.6) solidify the outlook for next year’s front court.

Finally, as all fans know, the Falcons like to shoot from distance. Freehill finished his first season at the varsity level by leading the team by converting at a nearly 40 percent clip from three-point range.

While the Falcons program can appreciate all that this year’s senior class offered during their time is starting a winning tradition, that growth is set to continue at GCMS.