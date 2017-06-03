Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

GCMS boys basketball final season stats for 2016-17

Mon, 03/06/2017 - 2:18pm | The Ford County Record

Points per game    PPG/TP
Tucker Cribbett    13.6/421
Mitch McNutt    12.5/387
Bryce Barnes    11.3/282
Ryland Holt    7.6/237
Ben Freehill    6.2/192
Sam Baillie    3.6/113
Alec Johnson    2.9/75
Connor Birky    2.3/44

TEAM               59.1/1,831

OPPONENTS   47.8/1,483


Field-goal pct.    Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Ryland Holt    .604 (99/164)
Ben Retherford    .545 (6/11)
Connor Birky    .500 (16/32)
Mitch McNutt    .489 (150/307)
Sam Baillie    .455 (45/99)
Bryce Barnes    .420 (95/226)
Ben Freehill    .415 (68/164)
Tucker Cribbett    .390 (137/351)
TOTALS        .441 (667/1,513)
OPPONENTS    .368 (524/1,424)
 

3-point FG pct.    Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Connor Birky    .450 (9/20)
Ben Freehill    .395 (32/81)
Mitch McNutt    .388 (33/85)
Tucker Cribbett    .365 (61/167)
Ryland Holt    .364 (4/11)
TOTALS        .340 (172/506)
OPPONENTS    .300 (136/453)
 

Free-throw pct.    Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Keegan Allen    .875 (7/8)
Alec Johnson    .833 (5/6)
Tucker Cribbett    .811 (86/106)
Connor Birky    .750 (3/4)
Ben Retherford    .750 (3/4)
Mitch McNutt    .740 (54/73)
Bryce Barnes    .728 (83/114)
Ben Freehill    .727 (24/33)
Ryland Holt    .686 (35/51)
Sam Baillie    .639 (23/36)

TEAM                     .734 (325/443)
OPPONENTS          .733 (299/408)

Rebounds per game    RPG/TR
Bryce Barnes    7.7/192
Ryland Holt    5.5/172
Tucker Cribbett    4.2/131
Sam Baillie    3.5/107
Ben Freehill    3.4/105
TOTALS        32/991
OPPONENTS    28/869
 

Assists per game    APG/TA
Mitch McNutt    3.1/97
Tucker Cribbett    2.3/70
Bryce Barnes    1.8/46
Ben Freehill    1.3/40
Ryland Holt    1.3/39
Keegan Allen    1.1/34
TOTALS        12.9/401
 

Steals per game    SPG/TS
Bryce Barnes    1.4/36
Tucker Cribbett    1.4/44
Mitch McNutt    1.2/36
Ryland Holt    1.0/30
TOTALS        7.6/237
 

Blocks        Total
Ryland Holt    53
Bryce Barnes    27
Ben Freehill    5
Tucker Cribbett    4
Mitch McNutt    4
Sam Baillie    3
Connor Birky    2
TOTALS        99

