GCMS boys basketball final season stats for 2016-17

Points per game PPG/TP
Tucker Cribbett 13.6/421
Mitch McNutt 12.5/387
Bryce Barnes 11.3/282
Ryland Holt 7.6/237
Ben Freehill 6.2/192
Sam Baillie 3.6/113
Alec Johnson 2.9/75
Connor Birky 2.3/44
TEAM 59.1/1,831
OPPONENTS 47.8/1,483
Field-goal pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Ryland Holt .604 (99/164)
Ben Retherford .545 (6/11)
Connor Birky .500 (16/32)
Mitch McNutt .489 (150/307)
Sam Baillie .455 (45/99)
Bryce Barnes .420 (95/226)
Ben Freehill .415 (68/164)
Tucker Cribbett .390 (137/351)
TOTALS .441 (667/1,513)
OPPONENTS .368 (524/1,424)
3-point FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Connor Birky .450 (9/20)
Ben Freehill .395 (32/81)
Mitch McNutt .388 (33/85)
Tucker Cribbett .365 (61/167)
Ryland Holt .364 (4/11)
TOTALS .340 (172/506)
OPPONENTS .300 (136/453)
Free-throw pct. Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Keegan Allen .875 (7/8)
Alec Johnson .833 (5/6)
Tucker Cribbett .811 (86/106)
Connor Birky .750 (3/4)
Ben Retherford .750 (3/4)
Mitch McNutt .740 (54/73)
Bryce Barnes .728 (83/114)
Ben Freehill .727 (24/33)
Ryland Holt .686 (35/51)
Sam Baillie .639 (23/36)
TEAM .734 (325/443)
OPPONENTS .733 (299/408)
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Bryce Barnes 7.7/192
Ryland Holt 5.5/172
Tucker Cribbett 4.2/131
Sam Baillie 3.5/107
Ben Freehill 3.4/105
TOTALS 32/991
OPPONENTS 28/869
Assists per game APG/TA
Mitch McNutt 3.1/97
Tucker Cribbett 2.3/70
Bryce Barnes 1.8/46
Ben Freehill 1.3/40
Ryland Holt 1.3/39
Keegan Allen 1.1/34
TOTALS 12.9/401
Steals per game SPG/TS
Bryce Barnes 1.4/36
Tucker Cribbett 1.4/44
Mitch McNutt 1.2/36
Ryland Holt 1.0/30
TOTALS 7.6/237
Blocks Total
Ryland Holt 53
Bryce Barnes 27
Ben Freehill 5
Tucker Cribbett 4
Mitch McNutt 4
Sam Baillie 3
Connor Birky 2
TOTALS 99
