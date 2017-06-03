Goodfellas, TCT&A win Paxton Park District Men's Basketball League titles

PAXTON -- In the Paxton Park District Men's Basketball League's Competitive League championship game, No. 2 seed Goodfellas, sponsored by Elite Pro Lawns, won 63-53 over top-seeded Hot Boyz.

Goodfellas, who took down four-time defending champion Paxton Ready Mix in the semifinals, finished the season with a 10-2 record. Aaron Jake led Goodfellas with 16 points while Randy Wright and Tre Williams added 13 points each. Fred Greer led Hot Boyz with 15 points.

In the Recreational League tournament, No. 5 seed TCT&A upset top seed Snap On with a 63-60 overtime victory in the first semifinal. In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Humble Hog faced an early 16-point deficit against No. 3 seed The Isles, but worked itsway back to earn a spot in the finals.

TCT&A (9-4) played their second overtime game, but was able to earn the championship with a 60-57 victory over Humble Hog (9-4). Humble Hog, led by the scoring of Mike Randall (17 points) and Andy Leppard (13 points) had a seven point advantage at halftime.

Balanced scoring from TCT&A helped spur a comeback as Anthony Parker (15 points), Ted Powers (13 points), Tyson Henderson (13 points) and CJ Dunner (10 points) all scored double figures.

Humble Hog had a chance to send the game to a second overtime, but a halfcourt heave came up short.