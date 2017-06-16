GCMS High School girls track and field acting head coach Seeff Grauer selected as Ford County Record's Co-Coach of the Year

Seeff Grauer, the acting head coach for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s girls track and field team last spring, is given the Rostradamus Cup in recognition for being selected as a Ford County Record Co-Coach of the Year for 2016-17.

GIBSON CITY — According to Seeff Grauer, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School athletic director Mike Allen was looking for a familiar face as he searched for an acting head coach for the girls track and field team.

Erica Kostoff had to take a year off from her duties as the team's head coach this past spring due to her newborn baby being in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Grauer, who was the GCMS girls' throws coach last year, took over as the acting head coach.

“I told him I would. We bugged (head boys track and field) coach (Mark) Ward a little bit to help out with some things because I wasn't as familiar with the process as he is after so many years that he's been doing it. He wanted to make sure that the girls had somebody they knew and trusted. It makes a big difference with high school students and athletes,” Grauer said.

“They'll put out more and be willing to give you more through practice and meets when they know you and trust you. They want to please the people that they enjoy being around. I had a good enough relationship with the girls that they were willing to do what we asked of them, whether it was me or one of the other coaches. I think that was a big part of it – just me knowing them and them knowing me.”

Along with being a track and field coach, Grauer is also a high school driver education and physical education teacher.

“I got to know them outside of track and field,” Grauer said. “That makes another difference as well. The teachers have a different relationship (with the players) than coaches (do). When you can do both, you can create a better bond with the athletes. It makes a big difference.”

Under Grauer's leadership, eight Lady Falcons advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state meet.

“It was a good season," Grauer said. "We enjoyed it overall.”

With a sixth-place state medal in the 800-meter run, Delanie Dykes became the first GCMS girls track and field athlete to win a state medal since 2012.

“We had individuals who just worked so hard in the offseason, and that led into the season," Grauer said. "The coaches that were there worked together really well. That made a big difference to help (the girls) individually. When you have girls who come in and want to work hard all the time, you're going to show improvements, and they definitely did.”

Along with Dykes and Claire Retherford, who earned a trip to state in the discus throw, GCMS's 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each went to state as well.

“I really enjoyed it. The girls made big improvements," Grauer said. "Obviously, our relays did well. We made big improvements on our 4x800 relay, especially, dropping a whole bunch of time. Our 4x400 just really stepped up at the end of the season. Our 4x200 was pretty consistent throughout the year. They just ran well at sectionals. It always helps out when you run well at sectionals.”

Grauer was not alone on the coaching staff, as assistant coach Taylor Leake and volunteer coaches Jessica Johnson and Ali Cowell, all of whom were approved by GCMS's school board in February, were there to help along with Ward and assistant boys' coach Thomas Stone.

“I just want to thank the coaches who helped, and I had some really excellent captains this year with Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin and Emily Sommer," Grauer said. "They're just awesome leaders. They're dedicated, and they really helped the team, as well as myself.”

Next spring, Kostoff is set to be back in the head coaching position.

“That's the plan. She absolutely loves it," Grauer said. "The girls enjoy having her there, so it will be good to have both of us. I'll step back into my (role as) assistant, and I don't have a problem with that. Erica is great at it. She's awesome, and I think the girls will just better themselves even more by having her there as well. It'll be a good transition for the girls who didn't know her last year.”

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Jeff Graham

His PBL football team went 9-2, won its second consecutive Sangamon Valley Conference championship and went to the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

Adam Schonauer

His PBL boys basketball team went 21-8, won its first SVC title since 2012 and reached the IHSA Class 2A sectional final round for the second consecutive year.

Ryan Tompkins

His GCMS boys basketball team went 22-9, finished third in the HOIC Tournament, placed second in the Monticello Holiday Tournament and was three points away from winning a Class 2A regional title.

Mike Allen

His GCMS football team went 7-3 en route to a second-round finish in the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.

Mark Ward

His GCMS boys track and field team finished 35th in the IHSA Class 1A boys track and field meet and left Charleston with three individual medals.

Alex Goudy

Her PBL girls track and field team finished sixth in the IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional and sent Emily Graves to state in the pole vault. She also helped lead the PBL Special Olympics basketball team claim silver medals at the Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state basketball tournament.

Rachel Hurliman

Her PBL girls basketball team finished with a 14-16 record after pulling off an upset victory over top-seeded Iroquois West in the IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional semifinals.

Lindsay Muehlbauer

Her PBL volleyball team finished the 2016 season with a record of 21-11.

Dustin Franckey

His PBL boys and girls cross country teams each won a Twin Valley Conference title. Evie Ellis was the first girls cross country runner to advance to the state meet since Julie Graves did it in 1989.

Josh Carter

His GCMS/Fisher wrestling team went 4-0 the Heart of Illinois Conference Dual Meet. Jacob Horsch advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state meet.

Guy Percy

His GCMS boys golf team finished seventh in the IHSA Class 1A Watseka Sectional and went 13-3 in the regular season.

Aaron Robbins and Becky Henrichs

Robbins led Tri-Point Junior High School's seventh-grade girls basketball team to the Raiders' first girls basketball IESA state tournament appearance since 2001. Henrichs then led Tri-Point's eighth-grade team to a state appearance the following week.

Kara Harrison and Kelli Vaughn

Harrison's PBL seventh-grade volleyball team and Vaughn's eighth-grade team each won an IESA Class 3A regional title.