46th annual GCMS Thanksgiving Tourney schedule

46th ANNUAL GCMS THANKSGIVING TOURNEY
At Gibson City
MONDAY, Nov. 20
LeRoy vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.
Fisher vs. Prairie Central, 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois West vs. GCMS, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 21
Priairie Central vs. Iroquois West, 5 p.m.
Tri-Point vs. Fisher, 6:30 p.m.
GCMS vs. LeRoy, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, Nov. 24
Tri-Point vs. Iroquois West, 2 p.m.
Fisher vs. LeRoy, 3:30 p.m.
GCMS vs. Prairie Central, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 25
Iroquois West vs. Fisher, 2 p.m.
Prairie Central vs. LeRoy, 3:30 p.m.
GCMS vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.
