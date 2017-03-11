PBL eighth-grade boys basketball wins 53-18 over Tri-Point

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 53-18 in its season opener over Tri-Point.

We made several mistakes tonight, but that is to be expected out of our first game of the season," PBL eighth-grade Sam Schmale said. "After practicing for the last two and a half weeks, it was great to see the boys get a chance to play against some live competition."

The Panthers outscored Tri-Point 14-0 in the first quarter, 11-7 in the second, 13-8 in the third and 15-3 in the fourth.

"I really thought the boys played with a lot of energy tonight. We did a great job pushing the ball down the floor and finding the open man for the shot," Schmale said. "This was also a good chance for us as coaches to watch the boys and get an idea of some of the things we have to work on in practice.

Mason Medlock led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points while Mason Bruns also scored in double figures with 10 points. Keagan Busboom and Brandon Knight each added six points.

Carson Rigsby and Landon Daniels had four and three points, respectively, while Cameron Grohler, Cory Degarmo, Justin Milligan, Garrett Sanders and Kobe Sefrhans each had two points.

"We tell the boys it's a process," Schmale said. "We're making continuous improvements as individuals and as a team. Now we have a few days of practice and then two more big games next week against Cissna Park and Mahomet. Overall, though, I was very pleased with our effort tonight.​"

8th-grade boys

PBL 53, Tri-Point 18

TP 0 7 8 3 -- 18

PBL 14 11 13 15 -- 53

Tri-Point

Weber 0-0-0, Jose Amador 0-0-0, Singh 0-0-0, Bobby Mogged 0-2-2, Likes 0-0-0, Connor Cardenas 5-0-14, Ayden McNeill 1-0-2, Tamer 0-0-0, Haren 0-0-0, Jack Thompson 0-0-0. Totals 6-2-18.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 3-0-6, Cameron Grohler 1-0-2, Cory Degarmo 1-0-2, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 7-0-14, Brandon Knight 3-0-6, Vincent Parker 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 1-0-3, Justin Milligan 1-0-2, Mason Bruns 4-0-10, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 1-0-2, Kobe Sefrhans 1-0-2, Carson Rigsby 2-0-4. Totals 25-0-53.

3-pointers -- Tri-Point 4 (Cardenas 4). PBL 3 (Bruns 2, Daniels).