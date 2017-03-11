PBL seventh-grade boys basketball wins season opener over Tri-Point

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 43-11 in its season opener over Tri-Point on Thursday.

"PBL did a great job of utilizing their size advantage by looking to the post to break Tri-Point's 1-2-2 defense," PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said.

The post play helped the Panthers outscore Tri-Point 11-0 in the first quarter and 15-4 in the second to go into halftime leading 26-4.

"I thought one of the biggest advantages we had last night was our size down low," Sinn said. "I hope it continues to be one of our biggest strengths. Our guards did a good job of recognizing the advantage we had, but our post players could do a better job of finishing around the rim."

Kayden Snelling led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Kendall Swanson had eight points, Cole Purvis had six points, Jeremiah Ager and Mason Uden each had five points, Ty Graham, Ephraim Johnson, Ethan Donaldson and Beau Kleinert each had two points and O'Quinn Gerdes added a point.

"I really liked the energy that we came up with," Sinn said. "Our team really came out and put forth the kind of effort we hope to see in every game this year. But with that effort, we kind of got out of control on the defensive side of the ball. We overpursued and didn't communicate as a team, and our structure broke down.

"Overall, I liked our energy and our guys are working hard. I tell our guys every day in practice that it is a process and, over time, things will improve. We play Cissna Park, both in away games, next week, so hopefully, we can see that improvement extend."

7th-grade boys

PBL 43, Tri-Point 11

TP 0 4 7 0 -- 11

PBL 11 15 8 9 -- 43

Weber 1-0-2, Frankie Barriga 1-0-2, Tyler Read 2-0-5, Dohe 1-0-2. Totals 5-0-11.

PBL

Cole Purvis 3-0-6, Ty Graham 1-0-2, O'Quinn Gerdes 0-1-1, Mason Uden 2-0-5, Ephraim Johnson 1-0-2, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-5, Beau Kleinert 1-0-2, Kayden Snelling 5-0-10, Kendall Swanson 4-0-8. Totals 20-1-43.

3-pointers -- Tri-Point (Read). PBL 2 (Uden, Ager).