2017 PBL High School Winter Tip-Off Schedule

FRIDAY, Nov. 10

PBL HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SCRIMMAGE

3:30 p.m. -- Boys and girls basketball team pictures

4 p.m. -- Wrestling and cheerleading team pictures

4:30 p.m. -- Senior picture

4:30 p.m. -- Athletes eat in Little Assembly

5-6 p.m. -- Public eats in Little Assembly

5:30 p.m. -- 3-point contest (boys and girls)

6 p.m. -- Introduction of wrestling team

6:10-6:30 p.m. -- Freshman/sophomore girls basketball introduction and scrimmage

6:30-6:50 p.m. -- Freshman/sophomore boys basketball introduction and scrimmage

6:50-7:10 p.m. -- Varsity girls basketball introduction and scrimmage

7:10-7:20 p.m. -- Cheerleader introduction and routine

7:20-7:45 p.m. -- Varsity boys basketball introduction and scrimmage

NOTES

-- Parent meetings will be scheduled by each individual coach.

-- All times are approximate. PBL will work ahead of schedule if time allows.