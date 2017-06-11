2017 PBL High School Winter Tip-Off Schedule

FRIDAY, Nov. 10
PBL HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SCRIMMAGE
3:30 p.m. -- Boys and girls basketball team pictures
4 p.m. -- Wrestling and cheerleading team pictures
4:30 p.m. -- Senior picture
4:30 p.m. -- Athletes eat in Little Assembly
5-6 p.m. -- Public eats in Little Assembly
5:30 p.m. -- 3-point contest (boys and girls)
6 p.m. -- Introduction of wrestling team
6:10-6:30 p.m. -- Freshman/sophomore girls basketball introduction and scrimmage
6:30-6:50 p.m. -- Freshman/sophomore boys basketball introduction and scrimmage
6:50-7:10 p.m. -- Varsity girls basketball introduction and scrimmage
7:10-7:20 p.m. -- Cheerleader introduction and routine
7:20-7:45 p.m. -- Varsity boys basketball introduction and scrimmage
NOTES
-- Parent meetings will be scheduled by each individual coach.
-- All times are approximate. PBL will work ahead of schedule if time allows.
