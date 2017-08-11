PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Cissna Park 34-23

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball won 34-23 on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

En route to its victory, PBL outscored Cissna Park 10-5 in the first quarter and 10-2 in the second quarter to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.

"I thought we played well in the first half," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. "Anytime we can get a win against a conference team, I consider that a good thing. This was another opportunity to look at some situations against live competition and see where we are at and what we need to improve upon. We go back to practice today and Thursday we have a big game at Mahomet." ​​​

Cory Degarmo led PBL in scoring with 18 points while Mason Bruns had six points and Keagan Busboom, Charlie Pound, Cameron Grohler, Brandon Knight and Tyler Smith each had two points.

8th-grade boys

PBL 34, Cissna Park 23

PBL 10 10 7 7 -- 34

CP 5 2 10 6 -- 23

PBL

Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Cory Degarmo 7-1-18, Charlie Pound 1-0-2, Mason Medlock 0-0-0, Brandon Knight 1-0-2, Vincent Parker 0-0-0, Cameron Grohler 1-0-2, Tyler Smith 1-0-2, Mason Bruns 3-0-6, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 15-1-34.

Cissna Park

Gavin Savoree 4-0-10, Justin Tillman 1-0-2, Tanner Garrison 2-0-4, Verkler 2-0-4, Perry 1-0-2, Rawas 0-1-1. Totals 10-1-23.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Degarmo 3). Cissna Park 2 (Savoree 2).