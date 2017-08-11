PBL seventh-grade boys basketball improves to 2-0 with win over Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Cissna Park 55-4 on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

"I thought we did a good job of pushing the ball up the floor and looking ahead," PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said. "Last week, we didn't look ahead enough and could have had some easy uncontested baskets -- that was different (Tuesday)."

The Panthers outscored Cissna Park 21-0 in the first quarter before going into halftime with a 33-4 advantage. In the second half, PBL outscored the Wildcats 23-0, including a 14-0 advantage in the third quarter.

Kayden Snelling led PBL in scoring with 12 points while Jeremiah Ager added seven points. Kendall Swanson and Cole Purvis each had six points while Mason Uden had five points, Ty Graham and Ephraim Johnson each had four points, Ethan Donaldson had three points and Johnathan Craig, Keaton Garren, Aiden Johnson and Griffin Johnson each had two points.

"What I liked about (Tuesday's game) was that we stayed way more structured on defense," Sinn said. "You can tell the players are working hard in practice because we really stressed to them that they need to stay structured and not get overactive and forget their job on the defensive end. We were also talking a lot more on the defensive side, which really helps everyone out."

PBL will fae Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday.

"The competition will greatly increase," Sinn said. "We always love to have Mahomet-Seymour on the schedule every year. They have always seemed to have more game experience by the time they see us, and they always bring a physicality to their play. Our players are excited about the competition facing them and really want to test themselves, which really excites me as their coach."

7th-grade boys

PBL 55, Cissna Park 4

PBL 21 11 14 9 -- 55

CP 0 4 0 0 -- 4

PBL

Cole Purvis 3-0-6, Ty Graham 2-0-4, O'Quinn Gerdes 0-0-0, Mason Uden 2-1-5, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 2-0-4, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-3, Aiden Johnson 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 3-0-7, Griffin Johnson 1-0-2, Keaton Garren 1-0-2, Kayden Snelling 6-0-12, Johnathan Craig 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 3-0-6. Totals 26-1-55.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Donaldson, Ager).