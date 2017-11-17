CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 51-15 Thursday over Champaign St. Matthew.

"Coming off the tough loss to Mahomet, the boys had a good week of practice, and it showed against St. Matthew," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. "The effort and intensity was very good last night. They are continuing to grow as a unit and are getting better. We have one more game before Thanksgiving, which is on Monday as we head down to Fisher."

Cory Degarmo led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points while Garrett Sanders and Brandon Knight added nine and seven points, respectively. Mason Bruns had five points, Keagan Busboom had four points, Cameron Grohler, Tyler Smith, Landon Daniels each had two points and Mason Medlock tallied a point.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the PBL eighth-grade boys lost to Mahomet 32-27.

Keagan Busboom and Cory Degarmo each had seven points while Brandon Knight added six points and Charlie Pound and Mason Medlock each had two points.

"This game was a tale of two teams," Schmale said. "We were slow out of the gate as the score was 8-0 at the end of the first quarter. At one point in the second, the score was 18-2. Then the boys started to turn in around. They fought back to go into halftime 20-10.

"Coming out in the second half, the boys continued their aggressive play and, eventually, had the ball with 25 seconds remaining down 29-27. Unfortunately, that was the closest we could get. I was very proud of the effort the boys showed for two and a half quarters. They responded to adversity very well, which I believe will benefit this team down the road."

THURSDAY, Nov. 9

8th-grade boys

Mahomet-Seymour 32, PBL 27

PBL 0 10 6 11 -- 27

M-S 8 12 4 8 -- 32

PBL

Keagan Busboom 2-1-7, Cory Degarmo 2-1-7, Charlie Pound 1-0-2, Mason Medlock 0-2-2, Brandon Knight 3-0-6, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 1-0-3, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 9-4-27.

Mahomet-Seymour

Lager 0-0-0, Henrichs 0-0-0, Gattier 0-0-0, Sismerger 2-2-6, Ashby 3-1-7, Wyer 0-0-0, Busby 1-1-3, Labbe 0-0-0, Nierberger 5-0-10, Cayne 0-0-0, May 3-0-6. Totals 14-4-32.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Busboom 2, Degarmo 2, Bruns).

THURSDAY, Nov. 16

8th-grade boys

PBL 51, Champaign St. Matthew 15

PBL 18 19 8 6 -- 51

STM 4 4 7 0 -- 15

PBL

Keagan Busboom 2-0-4, Cory Degarmo 8-0-18, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 0-1-1, Brandon Knight 4-1-9, Vinent Parker 0-0-0, Cameron Grohler 1-0-2, Tyler Smith 1-0-2, Landon Daniels 1-0-2, Justin Milligan 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 2-0-5, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 4-0-8, Kobe Sefrhans 0-0-0. Totals 23-2-51.

St. Matthew

Hynds 0-2-2, Luc 1-0-2, Boatright 1-2-5, Nelson 0-0-0, Staub 0-0-0, Sobia 0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0, Garrett 0-0-0, Vigo 0-0-0, Lehrer 3-0-6, Effy 0-0-0. Totals 5-4-15.

3-pointers -- St. Matthew (Boatright). PBL 3 (Degarmo 2, Bruns).