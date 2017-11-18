GCMS High School boys basketball to start season with Thanksgiving Tournament

GIBSON CITY -- To say that GCMS High School head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins did not mind having some players absent from his team's first two weeks of practice for the 2017-18 season might be an understatement.

They have a good excuse -- they are on the high school's football team, which is playing in the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"It's awesome for our guys," Tompkins said Friday. "It's awesome for our school to have this exciting postseason run. Even the players who aren't on the football team are excited about it. Tomorrow's a big day. It's a very cool thing for our players to be out there in that atmosphere and playing for a state championship."

The list of players missing includes Mitch McNutt, who averaged 12.5 points and 3.1 assists per game during the 2016-17 season, along with Bryce Barnes (11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals per game), Ryland Holt (7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds per game) and Ben Freehill (6.2 points, 1.3 assists per game, five total blocks).

"We have a lot of guys returning -- a lot of guys with varsity experience. When they are done, which, hopefully, is next Friday after the state championship game, we'll talk to them to see how they feel physically," Tompkins said.

"Generally, Monday's a light day to rest the bodies. We'll have conversations to see where they are physically and kind of adjust from that standpoint and see when they're ready to go."

Tompkins said, however, that he does not plan for them to be around until after the 2A state championship game, which will be played at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in DeKalb.

"We're confident that we're not going to see those guys until after Thanksgiving," Tompkins said.

For the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament, which will start Monday, the Falcons will dress nine players -- three juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen.

"We'll be a little young, but these guys have been working hard. As a coaching staff, we talked last night after practice about how we felt. They're starting to show some growth," Tompkins said.

"It has really kind of been a fast-forward process, of course, because when they come in as freshmen, you're trying to make them varsity players, but whenever they are ready for us, these guys have to be ready here a lot sooner than they maybe anticipated, but they've accepted the challenge and done a good job in practice this week and last week."

Connor Birky, who averaged 2.3 points per game, is one of three juniors dressing, along with Caleb Bliech and Chris Hood. With the football players still on the gridiron, Tompkins said they are taking over as the vocal leaders on the team.

"They've done a really good job this week at being leaders," Tompkins said. "It has been good for them because it has been kind of a different role for them, but they've done a very good job with that, which will help because you can never have too much leadership."

The Falcons will start the 46th annual GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament at 8 p.m. Monday against Iroquois West. They will continue the tournament at 8 p.m. Tuesday against LeRoy, 5 p.m. Friday against Prairie Central and 5 p.m. Saturday against Tri-Point.

"There are a lot of good teams with a lot of good players. It's going to be a good showing next week for the six teams that are here," Tompkins said. "Fisher's coming in with a very good squad with a lot of guys back from last year.

"It's one of the oldest tournaments around. It's a big tradition here for our program. It's a cool thing nearing 50 years. We always look forward to this. It's a great way to see where your preseason development is at."

When McNutt, Barnes, Holt and company make their transition to the basketball court, the hope is that they can pick up where they leave off on the gridiron, says Tompkins.

"We're sharing a lot of guys who are having success," Tompkins said. "We're hoping it carries over from the football field to the basketball court. We're confident that our guys will be able to carry that success over."

Last year, a crop of five seniors -- Tucker Cribbett, Sam Baillie, Keegan and Austin Allen and Kyle Freehill -- helped the Falcons finish with a 22-9 record.

Cribbett was the Falcons' leading scorer with 13.6 points per game.

"They did a very good job coming in as freshmen and graduating with a 20-win season and playing for a regional championship," Tompkins said. "We have to do a lot of things to get ourselves to a good point in the season, but we also know it's a day-by-day process. We'll just try to get better every day.

"A lot of effort has been placed on just getting ready for Iroquois West because that's the first game of the season. We don't get ahead of ourselves. It's really just a one-game-at-a-time process. Hopefully, with that philosophy, it allows us to be focused and give max effort every night we step on the court."