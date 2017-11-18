CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 39-34 Thursday to Champaign St. Matthew.

The Panthers started the game with an 8-0 lead before St. Matthew ended the first quarter with an 11-0 run.

"We turned the ball over underneath St. Matthew's basket, and they converted three times in a row, and just like that, it was 8-6 within a span of 30 seconds," PBL seventh-grade Jeff Sinn said.

St. Matthew went on to outscore the Panthers 9-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-13 lead into halftime.

"It was a struggle that whole first half," Sinn said. "As a team, we just made way too many silly turnovers, and every time we did, St. Matthew took advantage and scored. The biggest disappointment I feel, and I think the guys would agree, is that we came out with no energy and did not play hard.

"St. Matthew gave us a little adversity in the first half of the game, and we did not know how to handle it. We just made things worse by compounding mistakes."

The Panthers outscored St. Matthew 10-3 in the third quarter to tie the game at 23-23.

"As bad it was in the first half, I thought we came back out the second half and played like I know we can," Sinn said. "The energy was there, and they really started picking it up at the defensive end."

In the fourth quarter, St. Matthew outscored PBL 16-11 as the Panthers made only 3-of-11 free-throw attempts during the quarter.

"I think the biggest difference was from the free-throw line," Sinn said. "We quite simply, just foul way too much right now. A lot of our fouls are retalitory in that we turn it over, and we get back and foul instead of trying to get that position back. We were 4-for-15 from the line. It cost us the game."

Jeremiah Ager led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points while Kayden Snelling had nine points, Ty Graham had six points, Kendall Swanson had five points and Cole Purvis had two points.

"I told the guys at the end of the game that I was proud of their effort in the second half, but as a team, we need to get better," Sinn said.

PBL plays Monday on the road against Fisher.

7th-grade boys

St. Matthew 39, PBL 34

PBL 8 5 10 11 -- 34

STM 11 9 3 16 -- 39

PBL (2-2)

Cole Purvis 1-0-2, Ty Graham 2-2-6, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Jeremiah Ager 6-0-12, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 4-1-9, Kendall Swanson 2-1-5. Totals 15-4-34.