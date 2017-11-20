Schedule for GCMS boys basketball's Thanksgiving Tournament (REVISED)

46th ANNUAL GCMS THANKSGIVING TOURNEY

At Gibson City

MONDAY, Nov. 20

LeRoy vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.

Fisher vs. Prairie Central, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois West vs. GCMS, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 21

Priairie Central vs. Iroquois West, 5 p.m.

Tri-Point vs. Fisher, 6:30 p.m.

GCMS vs. LeRoy, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

Iroquois West vs. Tri-Point, 10 a.m.

LeRoy vs. Fisher, 11:30 a.m.

GCMS vs. Prairie Central, 1 p.m.

Fisher vs. Iroquois West, 3 p.m.

Prairie Central vs. LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Point vs. GCMS, 6 p.m.

NOTES

Ties in pool play standings will be broken by one of the following tiebreakers, starting with the top one and, if necessary, going down to the bottom:

— Head-to-head results

— Team free-throw percentage

— Total points

Trophies and awards will be given to the following:

— First- and second-place teams

— Seven-person all-tourney team