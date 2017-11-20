Schedule for GCMS boys basketball's Thanksgiving Tournament (REVISED)

46th ANNUAL GCMS THANKSGIVING TOURNEY
At Gibson City
MONDAY, Nov. 20
LeRoy vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.
Fisher vs. Prairie Central, 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois West vs. GCMS, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 21
Priairie Central vs. Iroquois West, 5 p.m.
Tri-Point vs. Fisher, 6:30 p.m.
GCMS vs. LeRoy, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 25
Iroquois West vs. Tri-Point, 10 a.m.
LeRoy vs. Fisher, 11:30 a.m.
GCMS vs. Prairie Central, 1 p.m.
Fisher vs. Iroquois West, 3 p.m.
Prairie Central vs. LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Point vs. GCMS, 6 p.m.
NOTES
Ties in pool play standings will be broken by one of the following tiebreakers, starting with the top one and, if necessary, going down to the bottom:
— Head-to-head results
— Team free-throw percentage
— Total points
Trophies and awards will be given to the following:
— First- and second-place teams
— Seven-person all-tourney team
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.