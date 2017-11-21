GCMS boys basketball defeats Iroquois West 62-44 in Thanksgiving Tournament

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Caleb Bleich(5) drives to the basket in front of Iroquois West's Austin Saathoff(24) in a GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament game at GCMS High School in Gibson City on Monday, Nov 20, 2017.

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team started the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament with a 62-44 win over Iroquois West on Monday, Nov. 20.

The Falcons took a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter before outscoring Iroquois West 14-9 in the second quarter, 14-4 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth.

Connor Birky led GCMS in scoring with 30 points. He made four 3-pointers and was 10-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Caleb Bleich also scored in double digits for the Falcons with 14 points, including two treys.

Tanner Cribbett made two 3-pointers en route to scoring seven points while Ethan Garard made 6-of-6 shots from the free-throw line as he finished the game with six points.

Braden Roesch and Jordan Blake added three and two points, respectively, for GCMS. For Iroquois West, Michael Hartke and Austin Saathoff led with 13 and 11 points, respectively.



GCMS 62, Iroquois West 44

GCMS 17 14 14 17 — 62

IW 13 9 8 14 — 44

GCMS

Braden Roesch 1-0-3, Tanner Cribbett 2-1-7, Ethan Garard 0-6-6, Caleb Bleich 5-2-14, Connor Birky 8-10-30, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Alex Minion 0-0-0, Jordan Blake 1-0-2, Nathan Giroux 0-0-0. Totals 17-19-62.

Iroquois West

Nathan St. Peter 2-2-7, Devin Gray 1-0-2, Max Grant 3-1-7, Jovanny Ayala 0-0-0, Cole Stone 1-0-2, Jack McMillan 0-0-0, Austin Saathoff 5-1-11, Santiago Gasca 0-0-0, Nick Vaughn 0-0-0, Ryan Brenner 0-0-0, Zach Rice 1-0-2, Michael Hartke 4-5-13. Totals 17-9-44.

3-pointers — GCMS 9 (Birky 4, Bleich 2, Cribbett 2, Roesch). Iroquois West (St. Peter).