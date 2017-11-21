GCMS boys basketball loses 66-34 to LeRoy

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team lost 66-34 to LeRoy on Tuesday in the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament.

Braden Roesch led the Falcons in points with nine in a losing effort while Tanner Cribbett had six points, Chris Hood and Jordan Blake each had five points, Ethan Garard had four points, Caleb Bleich had three points and Alex Minion had two points.

For LeRoy, Nick Perry led with 21 points while Will Dooley added 14 points.

LeRoy 66, GCMS 34

LER 20 22 14 10 -- 66

GCMS 5 9 8 12 -- 34

LeRoy

Will Dooley 5-1-14, Jacob Sexton 0-0-0, Elliot Dean 0-0-0, Zeb Pliura 2-0-4, Isaac Nava 2-0-4, Skye Gillespie 1-0-2, Ty Egan 0-0-0, Max Buckles 2-0-4, Nate Sammer 0-0-0, Caleb Moore 3-3-9, Payne Mayfield 3-2-8, Nick Perry 7-3-21. Totals 25-9-66.

GCMS

Braden Roesch 4-0-9, Tanner Cribbett 2-0-6, Ethan Garard 1-1-4, Caleb Bleich 0-3-3, Connor Birky 2-0-5, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Alex Minion 1-0-2, Jordan Blake 2-1-5, Nathan Giroux 0-0-0. Totals 12-5-34.

3-pointers -- LeRoy 7 (Perry 4, Dooley 3). GCMS 5 (Cribbett 2, Roesch, Garard, Birky).