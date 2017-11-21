PBL 7th-grade boys basketball defeats Fisher to end two-game losing streak

FISHER — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 51-4 Monday, Nov. 20, over Fisher.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 3-2 and ended a two-game losing streak.

They jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime after outscoring Fisher 23-0 in the first quarter and 8-0 in the second.

“We were not really happy about how we came out and played against St. Matthew last week,” PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said. “I thought against Fisher, we finally put together 24 minutes of basketball. Our energy was there right from the start of the game, and so was our effort. We finally had guys diving on the floor going after loose ball.

“We finally started to move our feet defensively, and that really helped cut down on our fouls — something that we had been struggling at lately.”

Offensively, the Panthers hit 9-of-13 shots from the free-throw line, which, Sinn said, “was leaps and bounds better compared to last week.”

Kayden Snelling led PBL in scoring with 11 points while Ephraim Johnson and Johnathan Craig each had six points, Ty Graham and Aiden Johnson each had five points, Mason Uden and Jeremiah Ager each had four points, Ethan Donaldson and Griffin Johnson each had three points and Cole Purvis and O’Quinn Gerdes each had two points.

Games against Ridgeview on Monday and GCMS on Tuesday follow Thanksgiving break for the Panthers.

"Looking ahead after break, we finally have some home games, but we are really going to have to keep working and improving over the break because Ridgeview and GCMS are two really good teams that typically play really hard and have played really well so far this season," Sinn said.



7th-grade boys

PBL 51, Fisher 4

PBL 23 8 12 8 — 51

FISH 0 0 2 2 — 4

PBL (3-2)

Cole Purvis 1-0-2, Ty Graham 1-3-5, O’Quinn Gerdes 0-2-2, Mason Uden 2-0-4, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 2-1-6 Ethan Donaldson 1-1-3, Aiden Johnson 2-1-5, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-4, Griffin Johnson 1-0-3, Beau Kleinert 1-0-3, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Johnathon Craig 3-0-6, Kayden Snelling 5-1-11. Totals 20-9-51.

3-pointers — PBL 2 (E. Johnson, G. Johnson).