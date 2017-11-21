PBL eighth-grade boys basketball wins over Fisher

FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 31-4 over Fisher.

"This was a good victory for the boys going in to their Thanksgiving break," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said.

"We were able to dictate the flow of the game from the defensive end, and I thought we did a good job of moving the ball around on offense. Coming back from break, we have two big games right off the bat in Ridgeview and Gibson City, with the Twin County Conference Tournament after that."