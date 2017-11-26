Football players help GCMS boys basketball team defeat Prairie Central, Tri-Point in Thanksgiving Tournament

GIBSON CITY -- Lane Short, Nathan Garard, Ben Freehill, Mitch McNutt, Josh Bleich, Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes, you have just won the IHSA Class 2A state championship.

What are you going to do next?

Anyone expecting the answer to that question to involve an immediate trip to Disney World would be mistaken.

Instead, the aforementioned Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football players traded in their cleats for sneakers as they played two basketball games -- the first one scheduled to be played about 24 hours after the kickoff of their state championship football game.

Instead of making his players take time off, GCMS head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins conversed with his football/basketball players via text messages the evening after the state title game.

“I said if you feel like you cannot play because you need to rest, we're completely OK with that, but we don't want to deny an opportunity to play," Tompkins said. "If you want to come play, play.”

Tompkins gave his players until 9 a.m. Saturday to make a decision. He said he received messages at 8 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. from players expressing their desire to play.

“That's very much a credit to them and their competitive nature. They wanted to come back in here," Tompkins said. “I think they just kind of rode the adrenaline from yesterday into today.

“If you look at it from the football players' standpoint, what's better than playing a game with a state title? They don't have to worry about any preseason practices. They can just come back in and start playing basketball.”

The football game was followed by a 9:30 p.m. parade in downtown Gibson City. The following morning, a victory rally was scheduled to be held at the football field at 10:30 a.m., two-and-a-half hours prior to the basketball team was scheduled to play the first of its two GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament games against Prairie Central.

With the quick turnaround, the football/basketball players were given their basketball uniforms during the third quarter of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament game between LeRoy and Fisher, which was the game preceding the Falcons' contest with Prairie Central.

“It was a lot of flying around, but we settled down and were able to play and make plays," Tompkins said.

In the end, GCMS's football players helped the basketball team finish third in the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament. The Falcons won 57-43 over Prairie Central before a 69-56 win later that evening over Tri-Point.

“That's a great transition. The guys did a tremendous job," Tompkins said. "What a weekend at GCMS. It's a lot of fun.”

***

Holt led the Falcons in scoring with 20 points. He dunked with about four-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter to tie the game at 32-32 after GCMS trailed 32-28.

After he made a go-ahead basket with 3:21 remaining in the third and added a couple of free throws 12 seconds later to extend GCMS's lead to 36-33.

The Falcons' Connor Birky and the Chargers' Jacob Carrera exchanged treys before Tri-Point's Randal Ifft -- who finished the game with 16 points and would be named to the all-tournament team -- tallied two baskets to put the Chargers up 40-39.

Birky -- who finished the game with 15 points en route to being named to the all-tournament team -- made another 3-pointer to put GCMS back in the lead at 42-40 before Short -- who had 12 points at the game's end -- grabbed an offensive rebound and converted on a three-point play to extend the lead to 45-40.

In the fourth quarter, Short made three buckets while Holt went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line, Birky made 4-of-6 foul-shot opportunities and McNutt made a 3-pointer and went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line as the Falcons outscored Tri-Point 24-16 after going into halftime with a 27-26 deficit.

"The guys did a much better job in the second half of attacking off the dribble, getting some post touches and getting shots around the rim, which kind of loosened us up a little bit," Tompkins said. "We were able to get to that 10-point lead and then make enough free throws down the stretch to win it.”

Barnes scored nine of his 11 points in the first quarter as the Falcons ended the opening quarter leading 16-13.

In the second quarter, Tri-Point's Mark Miller and Nick Mahoney each hit a 3-pointer while Ifft had four points, Jacob Carrera -- who finished with a game-high 23 points -- made a basket and Brian Curling added two free throws.

“They've got a lot of shooters. (Tri-Point head coach) Justin (Cox) always gets the absolute most out of those guys," Tompkins said. "They have four guys in the perimeter who can fire it up effectively, so we had to get out and stretch ourselves, but we got settled in defensively. We felt that we could do some things inside."

***

Birky scored a game-high 22 points in GCMS's win over Prairie Central.

He and fellow juniors Caleb Bleich -- who scored 14 points in a victory Monday, Nov. 20, over Iroquois West, and Chris Hood were praised by Tompkins for their leadership in preseason practice as the football team made its state run.

“They held the thing together, and now we've got a full force. We're going to work on some things and try to catch our breath," Tompkins said.

The Falcons won 62-44 over Iroquois West with a nine-man roster that included three freshmen and three sophomores whose newfound varsity experience could prove to be beneficial in the long run, Tompkins said.

“That's valuable for our program for those guys to get that speed. Hopefully next week, when we get freshman and junior varsity games, we'll be able to see the game go a little slower for them. They're used to a faster pace, and they'll just continue to get better," Tompkins said.

The Falcons outscored Prairie Central 13-8 in the first quarter and 17-13 in the second to take a 30-19 halftime lead.

At one point, GCMS held a 12-point lead that was soon cut to eight, but the Falcons outscored the Hawks 16-15 in the third quarter and 11-9 in the fourth thanks in part to 10-for-12 shooting at the free-throw line, including 6-for-8 in the second half.

“We were able to take care of the basketball and make free throws," Tompkins said. "We walked away with a nice win against a good team.”

GCMS 69, Tri-Point 56

GCMS 16 10 19 24 — 69

TP 13 14 13 16 — 56

GCMS (3-1)

Lane Short 5-1-12, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 2-0-5, Mitch McNutt 1-2-5, Connor Birky 4-4-15, Caleb Bleich 0-1-1, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 6-8-20, Bryce Barnes 5-0-11. Totals 23-16-69.

Tri-Point

Brian Curling 1-2-4, Jacob Carrera 6-9-23, Josh Gonzalez 0-0-0, Randal Ifft 7-0-16, Mark Miller 1-0-3, Nick Mahoney 3-0-8, Hayden Lane 0-0-0, Dalton Lawless 0-0-0, Piers Cardenas 1-0-2. Totals 19-11-56.

3-pointers — GCMS 7 (Birky 3, Freehill, McNutt, Short, Barnes). Tri-Point 7 (Carrera 2, Ifft 2, Mahoney 2, Miller).

GCMS 57, Prairie Central 45

GCMS 13 17 16 11 -- 57

PC 8 13 15 9 -- 45

GCMS

Lane Short 3-1-8, Nathan Garard 1-0-2, Ben Freehill 2-3-8, Mitch McNutt 3-0-8, Connor Birky 6-6-22, Caleb Bleich 0-0-0, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 3-0-6, Bryce Barnes 1-0-3, Jordan Blake 0-0-0, Tanner Cribbett 0-0-0, Alex Minion 0-0-0, Braden Roesch 0-0-0, Ethan Garard 0-0-0. Totals 19-10-57.

Prairie Central

Trey Seeman 0-1-1, Collier Palmore 0-0-0, Billy Printz 0-0-0, Wyatt Steidinger 1-0-2, Keegan Stein 3-0-9, Jake Crane 0-0-0, Eddie Shumaker 3-3-9, Jake Bachtold 2-4-8, Noah Lewallen 5-3-13, Wes Semmerling 0-0-0, Peyton Rigsby 0-0-0, Seth Reed 1-1-3. Duke Harms 0-0-0.

3-pointers -- GCMS 9 (Birky 4, McNutt 2, Short, Freehill, Barnes).

GCMS THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Champions — Fisher (4-0)

Second place — LeRoy (3-1)*

Third place — GCMS (3-1)

Cheerleading champions — Fisher

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Connor Birky, GCMS; Nick Perry, LeRoy; Will Dooley, LeRoy; Randal Ifft, Tri-Point; Ryan Meents, Fisher; Jaden Jones-Watkins, Fisher; Eddie Shumaker, Prairie Central.

* -- won head-to-head tiebreaker over GCMS.