High school boys basketball predictions from the so-called experts

Week of Dec. 1

Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m., Friday

Chicago Longwood at Rantoul, 7 p.m., Saturday

Clinton at Unity, 5:30 p.m., Saturday

Dwight at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7:30 p.m., Friday

Fisher at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m., Friday

GCMS at Flanagan-Cornell, 7 p.m., Friday

Judah Christian at Armstrong-Potomac, 7:30 p.m., Friday

Monticello at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7:30 p.m., Friday

St. Thomas More at Urbana, 5:30 p.m., Saturday

Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (0-0)

M-S

Rantoul

Unity

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

Judah Christian

Monticello

STM

SJO

PBL and GCMS get off to winning starts in their respective conferences.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (0-0)

M-S

Rantoul

Unity

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

A-P

Monticello

Urbana

SJO

Since the season is just getting underway, mark down any of the games I miss this week as “still trying to work out the kinks” just like our area basketball teams. Not every shot will fall and not every pick — at least early on — will be correct.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (0-0)

M-S

Rantoul

Unity

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

Judah Christian

Monticello

Urbana

SJO

The area is chock full of talented players and coaches, with at least one program likely making a run to Peoria. So grab some popcorn, find your favorite spot in the bleachers and sit back to enjoy what the next three months will bring.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (0-0)

M-S

Rantoul

Unity

Dwight

Fisher

GCMS

A-P

Monticello

Urbana

SJO

ll three RP area programs saw some success in season-opening tournaments. Fisher began 4-0 winning the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament, Rantoul got out to a better-than-expected 3-2 start, and the Trojans escaped with a pair of wins. All three will keep it rolling this week.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (0-0)

Charleston

Rantoul

Unity

PBL

Fisher

F-C

Judah Christian

BHRA

STM

SJO

An aggressive Charleston team will be too much for the Bulldogs to handle.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (0-0)

Mahomet

Rantoul

Clinton

PBL

Fisher

GCMS

Judah Christian

Monticello

Urbana

SJO

It feels like forever since football season ended for SJO. Here’s looking forward to a great season.