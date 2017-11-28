High school boys basketball predictions from the so-called experts

Week of Dec. 1
Charleston at Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m., Friday
Chicago Longwood at Rantoul, 7 p.m., Saturday
Clinton at Unity, 5:30 p.m., Saturday
Dwight at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7:30 p.m., Friday
Fisher at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m., Friday
GCMS at Flanagan-Cornell, 7 p.m., Friday
Judah Christian at Armstrong-Potomac, 7:30 p.m., Friday
Monticello at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7:30 p.m., Friday
St. Thomas More at Urbana, 5:30 p.m., Saturday
Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (0-0)
M-S
Rantoul
Unity
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
Judah Christian
Monticello
STM
SJO
PBL and GCMS get off to winning starts in their respective conferences.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (0-0)
M-S
Rantoul
Unity
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
A-P
Monticello
Urbana
SJO
Since the season is just getting underway, mark down any of the games I miss this week as “still trying to work out the kinks” just like our area basketball teams. Not every shot will fall and not every pick — at least early on — will be correct.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (0-0)
M-S
Rantoul
Unity
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
Judah Christian
Monticello
Urbana
SJO
The area is chock full of talented players and coaches, with at least one program likely making a run to Peoria. So grab some popcorn, find your favorite spot in the bleachers and sit back to enjoy what the next three months will bring.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (0-0)
M-S
Rantoul
Unity
Dwight
Fisher
GCMS
A-P
Monticello
Urbana
SJO
ll three RP area programs saw some success in season-opening tournaments. Fisher began 4-0 winning the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament, Rantoul got out to a better-than-expected 3-2 start, and the Trojans escaped with a pair of wins. All three will keep it rolling this week.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (0-0)
Charleston
Rantoul
Unity
PBL
Fisher
F-C
Judah Christian
BHRA
STM
SJO
An aggressive Charleston team will be too much for the Bulldogs to handle.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (0-0)
Mahomet
Rantoul
Clinton
PBL
Fisher
GCMS
Judah Christian
Monticello
Urbana
SJO
It feels like forever since football season ended for SJO. Here’s looking forward to a great season.
Comments
