PBL 7th-grade boys basketball wins 47-41 over Ridgeview

COLFAX -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 47-41 Monday, Nov. 27, over Ridgeview.

Thanks in part to five points each from Jeremiah Ager and Kayden Snelling, PBL jumped out to a 12-0 lead with two-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter.

"Going back and looking at several of our games this year, I have really noticed with this gropu that we seem to really start the game out strong," PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said.

Ridgeview then came back with an 8-0 run to end the first quarter.

"I would say one of our bigger weaknesses right now is letting teams back into games because of turnovers," Sinn said."

In the second quarter, Ridgeview outscored PBL 16-13 to cut the Panthers' lead to 25-24.

"I told the players at halftime we are our own worst enemies right now when it comes to turning the ball over," Sinn said. "Every time we turn the ball over, it almost seems it always results in two points for the other team.

"I (also) told the kids one of our issues was the fact that we were doing a terrible job pressuring the ball. I thought if we could get some more ball pressure, we could limit some of the open 3-point shots or passes they were getting in the second quarter."

The Panthers outscored Ridgeview 12-10 and 10-7 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Snelling finished hte game with 17 points while Ager had 15 points, Ty Graham had seven points, Kendall Swanson had six points and Ethan Donaldson had two points.

"This was probably our most competitive back-and-forth game we have had all year," Sinn said. "I told the guys at the half that basketball is a game of runs, and it seemed every time we went on a run, Ridgeview would answer with their own. What I like most about last night was our composure and execution at the end of hte game.

"We were able to slow down our offense and get good inside looks before scoring, and that helped seal the win. Right now, we are playing the best basketball to date, and I hope we continue to improve because, as a coach, it's really fun watching these guys apply what we do in practice and execute htat on the floor during a game."

The Panthers will go into the Twin County Conference Tournament as the third seed. They will face sixth-seeded Watseka at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in Cullom.

"I am really looking forward to the TCC this year because our conference has some really competitive teams," Sinn said. "It will be a nice measuring stick to see what we need to improve on as the season goes forward."

7th-grade boys

PBL 47, Ridgeview 41

PBL 12 13 12 10 -- 47

RID 8 16 10 7 -- 41

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ty Graham 3-1-7, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 0-0-0, Jeremiah Ager 6-0-15, Johnathan Craig 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 1-0-2, Kayden Snellling 7-1-17, Kendall Swanson 3-0-6. Totals 20-2-47.

Ridgeview

Kameron Harrison 0-0-0, Cale Hoffman 3-1-7, Denton Bottles 1-0-3, Lenz 1-0-2, Clayton Leitz 1-3-5, Cameron Kelly 5-0-15, Kyle Stubblefield 2-2-6, Whitehill 1-1-3. Totals 14-8-41.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Ager, Snelling 2). Ridgeview 6 (Kelly 5, Bottles).