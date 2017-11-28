PBL boys basketball wins season opener over Hoopeston Area

Hoopeston Area’s Logan Walder(1) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Austin Sanders(24) and Kyle Poll(23) in a prep game at PBL High School in Paxton on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Hoopeston Area 28. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference win against Hoopeston Area (5-1), handing the Cornjerkers their first loss of the season.