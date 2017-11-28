PBL eighth-grade boys basketball wins 55-16 over Ridgeview

COLFAX -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 55-16 Monday, Nov. 27, over Ridgeview.

"This was another impressive win by the boys," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. "We were able to start fast last night. Once again, our defense got us going. We got a few steals and easy buckets which really put them in a bind."

The Panthers started the game with a 21-5 advantage through the first quarter before outscoring Ridgeview 14-1, 12-4 and 8-6 in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Cory Degarmo led PBL in scoring with 17 points while Carson Rigsby also scored in double figures with 10 points. Garrett Sanders had eight points, Brandon Knight had four points, Cameron Grohler had three points, Keagan Busboom, Tyler Smith, Landon Daniels, Mason Bruns, Jacob Gronsky and Kobe Sefhrans each had two points and Mason Medlock had one point.

"The boys are really playing with a lot of energy right now," Schmale said. "That must continue as we are entering a busy stretch in our schedule."

The PBL eighth-grade team will go into the Twin County Conference Tournament as the second seed. The Panthers will face No. 7-seeded Cissna Park at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in Piper City.

8th-grade boys

PBL 55, Ridgeview 16

PBL 21 14 12 8 -- 55

RID 5 1 4 6 -- 16

PBL

Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Cory Degarmo 8-0-17, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 0-1-1, Brandon Knight 2-0-4, Vincent Parker 0-0-0, Cameron Grohler 1-0-3, Tyler Smith 1-0-2, Landon Daniels 1-0-2, Justin Milligan 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 1-0-2, Jacob Gronsky 1-0-2, Garrett Sanders 4-0-8, Kobe Sefhrans 1-0-2, Carson Rigsby 5-0-10. Totals 26-1-55.

Ridgeview

Hoffman 2-0-4, Kelly 0-0-0, Van Note 0-0-0, Rinkenberger 1-2-4, Villegas 0-0-0, Stobe 0-0-0, McGrath 1-0-2, Rameriz 3-0-6, Campbell 0-0-0, Stubblefield 0-0-0, Bottles 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-16.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Degarmo, Grohler).