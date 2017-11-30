PBL 8th-grade boys basketball defeats GCMS 33-17

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday, Nov. 28, by a score of 33-17.

The Panthers fell behind 5-2 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Falcons 10-0 in the second quarter to take a 12-5 halftime lead and 14-5 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 26-10.

"The boys got off to a slow start in the first quarter," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. "We struggled to get good movement on the offensive end, and we missed a few shots. I really thought that we turned it around in the second and third quarters.

"We played with more intensity on the defensive end, and I thought we were more disciplined, too. Our success on that end of the floor turned in to more baskets on the offensive end."

Cory Degarmo led PBL in scoring with eight points while Brandon Knight, Mason Bruns and Garrett Sanders each had six points, Keagan Busboom had three points and Mason Medlock and Carson Rigsby each had two points.

For GCMS, Zander Wier, Austin Elliott and Awstace Grauer had eight, five and four points, respectively.

"I was proud of the way the boys played," Schmale said. "This was a rivalry game, and GCMS is well coached. Coach (Mark) Berry always has his boys ready to play. Any time you can get a win against a quality opponent, I'll take it."

8th-grade boys

PBL 33, GCMS 17

GCMS 5 0 5 7 -- 17

PBL 2 10 14 7 -- 33

GCMS

Jake Zumwalt 0-0-0, Zander Wier 3-0-8, Austin Elliott 2-0-5, Awstace Grauer 2-0-4, Markus Miguel 0-0-0, Ard 0-0-0, Brewer 0-0-0, Cabera 0-0-0, Rutledge 0-0-0. Totals 7-0-17.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 1-1-3, Cory Degarmo 3-0-8, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 1-0-2, Brandon Knight 3-0-6, Vincent Parker 0-0-0, Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 0-0-0, Justin Milligan 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 2-0-6, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 2-0-6, Kobe Sefhrans 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 1-0-2. Totals 13-1-33.

3-pointers -- GCMS 3 (Wier 2, Elliott). PBL 6 (Degarmo 2, Bruns 2, Sanders 2).