Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 5-1 as of Saturday.
Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that
is 4-1 as of Saturday.
Kellyn Maynard -- The former PBL girls basketball standout had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists for Illinois Central College in a 78-58 win Saturday, Nov. 18, over Eastern Arizona.
Mikayla Baillie -- As of Saturday, the GCMS girls basketball standout had nine points, one rebound and one assist through one game played for Indiana Wesleyan.
