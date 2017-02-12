PBL boys basketball improves to 2-0 with win in SVC opener over Dwight

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team is off to a winning start to its 2017-18 season.

With a 67-47 victory in its Sangamon Valley Conference opener over Dwight on Friday, PBL improved to a record of 2-0.

“We had quite a few question marks coming into this year. I'm happy for our kids to get a couple of wins," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "It's going to be good for their confidence moving forward. We didn't know what to expect coming out this year, but our effort's been great, and for them to be rewarded with a couple of wins to start the year is nice.”

***

En route to a 45-22 halftime lead, PBL outscored Dwight 19-9 in the first quarter and 26-15 in the second quarter -- an offensive onslaught that included eight 3-pointers.

“We shot the ball well," Schonauer said. "I thought we did a really good job of handling their pressure and their traps, and then playing out of that pressure and those traps and being able to get some open looks and some driving lanes on the backside.”

After Dwight's Dane Rodosky made a 3-pointer for the first three points of the game with 5:56 left in the first quarter, the Panthers went on a 16-0 run.

Tyler Pichon made two free throws to cut PBL's deficit to 3-2 before a blocked shot by Austin Gooden led to a transition that ended with a 3-pointer by Mason Ecker that gave the Panthers a 5-3 lead.

After Andrew Swanson scored on a fastbreak layup and Pichon made two more free throws with 4:55 left, Kyle Poll made two field goals before draining a 3-pointer that made the score 16-3.

The Trojans' Cal Schultz and Dalton Wahl hit two 3-pointers to cut their deficit to 16-9 before Poll scored on a quick transition layup on PBL's ensuing possession. Dalton Busboom added a free throw to make the score 19-9 as he was fouled on a shot attempt following a Dwight turnover.

In the second quarter, a Pichon 3-pointer extended PBL's lead to 22-9. After Schultz made a trey for Dwight, a basket by Pichon made the score 24-12.

Wahl and PBL's Drake Schrodt then exchanged treys to make the score 27-15. Schrodt's trey was one of three second-quarter 3-pointers.

Schultz made 3-pointer before Poll made a basket to extend the Panthers' lead to 27-18. Schrodt then drained his second 3-pointer to make the score 32-18.

Eight second before Wahl made two free throws with 2:48 remaining in the second quarter, Gooden made a 3-pointer of his own. Schrodt then drained his third and final trey to extend PBL's lead to 38-20.

Jake Rich then made a jump shot before Wahl made two free throws with 1:51 remaining to make the score 40-22.

The Panthers ended the first half on a 5-0 run as Rich made another basket and Tommy Quinn assisted Poll on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

“Drake and Kyle shot the ball extremely well, but their teammates set them up by being able to handle pressure and being able to get them open looks and get them in rhythm," Schonauer said. "It was a good overall team effort offensively, I thought.”

According to Schonauer's statistics, PBL finished the first half committing only four turnovers against a Trojans' defense that included a full-court press and trap plays.

“I was really happy with the way we handled that pressure," Schonauer said.

***

After Schultz made a 3-pointer to start the second-half scoring, PBL went on an 8-0 run as Gooden made two baskets and Austin Sanders and Ecker each added a bucket to extend the Panthers' lead to 53-25.

After a 3-pointer by Dwight's Cole Hahn, Ecker scored on a fastbreak layup off a steal to make the score 55-28.

Busboom made two baskets, both set up by PBL offensive rebounds, to extend the Panthers' lead to 59-28. A basket by Hahn cut Dwight's deficit to 59-30 by the end of the third quarter.

Lane Thompson made a free throw with 7:43 left in the fourth quarter to cut his team's deficit to 59-31 before Quinn assisted Poll on a layup.

Quinn then stole the ball. He missed the ensuing fastbreak layup attempt, but Poll scored on the offensive-rebound putback to extend PBL's lead to its biggest margin at 32 (63-31).

During an 11-0 Dwight run, Andrew Curl and Wahl scored six and five points, respectively.

Ben Jarboe and Tanner Coe each made a bucket to extend the Panthers' lead to 67-42 before Dwight ended the game on a 5-0 run via a 3-pointer by Colton Holm and a two-point basket by Tyler Masching.

Eleven Panthers finished the game in the scoring column.

Poll led PBL in scoring with 18 points while Pichon and Schrodt each had nine points. Ecker and Gooden each had seven points while Busboom added five points, Rich contributed four points and Coe, Sanders, Jarboe and Swanson each tallied two points.

“I think that fits our style this year," Schonauer said. "We're going to have to do that to be able to be competitive against really good teams be successful this year. I think we've got a lot of really similar players, skill-set wise, who can do a lot of different things so, on any given night, some guy can step up. Just as guys get more experienced and more comfortable playing together, I think you're going to see us get even better offensively.”

Meanwhile, Wahl (19 points) and Schultz (12 points) each finished in double figures for Dwight thanks largely to four and three 3-pointers, respectively. The Trojans finished the game draining 10 treys as a team.

“I think that fits their personnel. I know they like to shoot the 3-pointer. They have players who are capable of shooting the 3-pointer. Something we talked about is really guarding the 3-point line against them. We gave them some open looks, but they also hit some deep shots against us," Schonauer said.

We'll clean some of those things up. It's still early in the season. We'll get better with our rotations and just getting to where we can play harder and get out there better on shooters, but overall, I was pretty happy with the way that we guarded.”

***

The Panthers will play their second SVC game of the year next Friday at Clifton and will host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley the following Tuesday.

“I'm excited with the way we've come out. Three weeks is a long time for practicing. I know the kids were happy to get some games, and I'm very pleased with the way that we've played this week, so I'm excited to get some more practice time and continue to grow," Schonauer said.

"We've got some really tough games coming up. I think that's good. We need to be tested. We need to see how our kids respond to some adversity and some really good basketball teams.”

Junior varsity

The PBL junior varsity team lost 54-46 to Dwight on Friday.

Colton Coy led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while Sam Penicook made three 3-pointers en route to nine points, Trey VanWinkle had seven points, Alex Rueck had six points, Gunner Belt and Gavin Coplea each had three points and Jarred Gronsky had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 67, Dwight 47

DWI 9 13 8 17 — 47

PBL 19 26 14 8 — 67

Dwight

Carson Crouch 0-0-0, Cal Schultz 4-0-12, J.C. Santos 0-0-0, Brandon Ceylor 0-0-0, Colton Holm 1-0-3, Cole Hahn 1-0-3, Dalton Wahl 6-4-19, Morgan Fritz 0-0-0, Andrew Curl 2-0-4, Dane Rodosky 1-0-3, Bryson Connor 0-0-0, Caden Schroeder 0-0-0, Tyler Masching 1-0-2, Lane Thompson 0-1-1. Totals 16-5-47.

PBL (2-0, 1-0)

Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Tanner Coe 1-0-2, Drake Schrodt 3-0-9, Mason Ecker 3-0-7, Tyler Pichon 2-4-9, Tommy Quinn 0-0-0, Austin Gooden 3-0-7, Kyle Poll 8-0-18, Austin Sanders 1-0-2, Ben Jarboe 1-0-2, Dalton Busboom 2-1-5, Andrew Swanson 1-0-2, Jordan Thilmony 2-0-4, Jake Rich 2-0-4. Totals 27-5-67.

3-pointers — Dwight 10 (Schultz 4, Wahl 3, Holm, Hahn, Rodosky). PBL 8 (Schrodt 3, Poll 2, Ecker, Pichon, Gooden).

JUNIOR VARSITY

Dwight 54, PBL 46

DWI 16 12 12 14 — 54

PBL 13 12 15 6 — 46

Dwight

Carson Crouch 1-0-2, Tyler Masching 5-2-16, Brandon Ceylor 5-2-14, Caden Schroeder 0-0-0, Bryson Connor 2-0-4, Andrew Harsh 0-0-0, Isaac Telford 0-1-1, Abe Rieke 0-0-0, Lane Thompson 7-3-17. Totals 20-8-54.

PBL

Gunner Belt 1-0-3, Gavin Coplea 1-0-3, Jarred Gronsky 1-0-2, Sam Penicook 3-0-9, Luis Najera 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 3-0-7, Alex Rueck 1-4-6, Colton Coy 6-4-16. Totals 16-8-46.

3-pointers — Dwight 6 (Masching 4, Ceylor 2). PBL 6 (Penicook 3, VanWinkle, Belt, Coplea).