PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Cissna Park in first round of TCC Tournament

PIPER CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys defeated Cissna Park 40-22 in its first-round Twin County Conference Tournament game in Piper City on Saturday.

"This was a good win for the boys," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said.

After taking a 24-16 lead into halftime, PBL outscored Cissna Park 10-2 in the third quarter and 6-4 in the fourth.

"We did a lot of things well on the defensive end, especially in the second half. We had a tough time finding a rhythm in the first half, and that's a credit to Cissna Park," Schmale said. "They were constantly changing defenses on us, and there were a couple plays in the first half where they were able to beat us down the floor in transition.

"Once we were able to correct a few things in the locker room, the boys played some good defense in the second half."

The Panthers will play at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday against Iroquois West in the TCC Tournament semifinals.

"This will be a tough contest for us," Schmale said. "Iroquois West is playing some good basketball right now and they have a lot of size."

PBL 40, Cissna Park 22

CP 9 7 2 4 -- 22

PBL 15 9 10 6 -- 40

Cissna Park

Gavin Savoree 3-0-7, Justin Tillman 0-0-0, Tanner Garrison 0-0-0, Malaki Verkler 6-1-13, Sinn 0-0-0, Sam Kaeb 0-0-0, Renteria 0-0-0, Sluis 1-0-2. Totals 10-1-22.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 4-0-10, Cory Degarmo 2-0-6, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 3-0-6, Brandon Knight 6-1-13, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 1-0-3, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 1-0-2. Totals 17-1-40.

3-pointers -- Cissna Park (Savoree). PBL 5 (Busboom 2, Degarmo 2, Bruns).