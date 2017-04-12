PBL Special Olympics basketball wins two at Holiday Game Day

MATTOON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Special Olympics basketball team participated in a Holiday Game Day event at Mattoon Middle School on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Panthers won both of their games.

The first game of was against Champaign-Urbana Special Rec, which PBL won 27-18.

“CUSR really gave us a good game. We had to work those first-game jitters out that we get every year,” PBL head coach Alex Goudy said. “Another factor that threw the Panthers was the ball size. In the past, games were always played with a girls-size basketball. It took the entire first half to get everyone used to playing with the men’s size basketball. Overall, the Panthers played very well together as a team.”

The second game was against the Dream Catchers Devil Dawgs. PBL won that game as well with a score of 28-14.

“Everyone played very good as a team during this game also,” Goudy said. “I’m real impressed with the leadership that some of the older ones are taking on and taking care of their teammates.”

The Panthers’ next game will be at home against Kankakee at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the PBL High School gym.



SUNDAY

HOLIDAY GAME DAY

At Mattoon

PBL 27, Champaign-Urbana Special Rec 18

PBL scoring — Chickini 2, Rexroad 2, Robison 3, C. Snow 2, Steiger 11, Vinyard 3, Weersing 4.



PBL 28, Dream Catchers Devil Dawgs 14

PBL scoring — Baillie 4, Chickini 4, Griffin 4, Robison 6, C. Snow 4, Weersing 6.

