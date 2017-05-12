GCMS boys basketball defeats Tri-Valley 56-47

GCMS 56, Tri-Valley 47
TV 6 20 10 11 -- 47
GCMS 14 13 15 14 -- 56
Tri-Valley
Cagley 5-2-13, Ward 1-0-2, Weichman 3-0-9, Williams 0-0-0, Zenor 4-0-9, Leipold 4-2-12, Symanski 1-0-2, Anderson 0-0-0. Totals 18-4-47.
GCMS (5-1, 2-0)
Lane Short 2-0-4, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 3-1-9, Mitch McNutt 1-6-8, Connor Birky 4-2-14, Caleb Bleich 1-0-2, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 6-3-15, Bryce Barnes 2-0-4. Totals 19-12-56.
3-pointers -- Tri-Valley 7 (Weichman 3, Leipold 2, Zenor, Cagley). GCMS 6 (Birky 4, Freehill 2).
