Armstrong-Potomac vs. Milford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Blue Ridge vs. Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday
PBL at Clifton Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Tuscola vs. Uni High, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Unity at Arcola, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Urbana vs. Peoria Manual, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Chrisman vs. Oakwood, 7:30 p.m. Friday
SJO vs. Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Rantoul vs. Chicago Corliss, 7 p.m. Saturday
VGH vs. Sullivan, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (7-3)
Milford
Fisher
PBL
Tuscola
Unity
Peoria Manual
Oakwood
SJ-O
Rantoul
Sullivan
The Panthers remain undefeated with their second straight win in the SVC.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (8-2)
Milford
Fisher
PBL
Tuscola
Unity
Peoria Manual
Oakwood
SJO
Rantoul
VGH
It’s hard to believe that Brandon Trimble is finally out of eligibility at SJO. Jordan Brooks, Jack Cook, Bryce Haake and the rest of the Spartans should be able to handle Tri-Valley.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (6-4)
Milford
Fisher
PBL
Tuscola
Unity
Peoria Manual
Oakwood
SJO
Corliss
VGH
Saturday’s nonconference matchup between the Eagles and Corliss will be interesting, mostly to see how Rantoul (almost undoubtedly led by Latavius Winston) defends 6-10 Iowa State signee George Conditt.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (4-6)
Milford
Fisher
PBL
Uni High
Unity
Urbana
Oakwood
SJO
Rantoul
Sullivan
A hot Milford team will continue to roll past the Trojans.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (7-3)
A-P
Fisher
PBL
Tuscola
Unity
Peoria Manual
Oakwood
SJO
Corliss
VGH
Guys, I was pleasantly surprised watching the SJO vs. Westville game last weekend. If SJO continues to play like that it could be a very, very long and happy season.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (7-3)
A-P
Fisher
PBL
Tuscola
Unity
Urbana
Chrisman
SJO
Corliss
VGH
Sometimes you just have to ride teams. That’s what I’m doing at this point of the season with Unity and Fisher. Sometimes you have to think outside the box a little. Like picking Urbana in an “upset” that might not actually be an upset.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.