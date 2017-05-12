Armstrong-Potomac vs. Milford, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Blue Ridge vs. Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday

PBL at Clifton Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Tuscola vs. Uni High, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Unity at Arcola, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Urbana vs. Peoria Manual, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Chrisman vs. Oakwood, 7:30 p.m. Friday

SJO vs. Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Rantoul vs. Chicago Corliss, 7 p.m. Saturday

VGH vs. Sullivan, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (7-3)

Milford

Fisher

PBL

Tuscola

Unity

Peoria Manual

Oakwood

SJ-O

Rantoul

Sullivan



The Panthers remain undefeated with their second straight win in the SVC.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (8-2)

Milford

Fisher

PBL

Tuscola

Unity

Peoria Manual

Oakwood

SJO

Rantoul

VGH

It’s hard to believe that Brandon Trimble is finally out of eligibility at SJO. Jordan Brooks, Jack Cook, Bryce Haake and the rest of the Spartans should be able to handle Tri-Valley.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (6-4)

Milford

Fisher

PBL

Tuscola

Unity

Peoria Manual

Oakwood

SJO

Corliss

VGH

Saturday’s nonconference matchup between the Eagles and Corliss will be interesting, mostly to see how Rantoul (almost undoubtedly led by Latavius Winston) defends 6-10 Iowa State signee George Conditt.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (4-6)

Milford

Fisher

PBL

Uni High

Unity

Urbana

Oakwood

SJO

Rantoul

Sullivan

A hot Milford team will continue to roll past the Trojans.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (7-3)

A-P

Fisher

PBL

Tuscola

Unity

Peoria Manual

Oakwood

SJO

Corliss

VGH

Guys, I was pleasantly surprised watching the SJO vs. Westville game last weekend. If SJO continues to play like that it could be a very, very long and happy season.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (7-3)

A-P

Fisher

PBL

Tuscola

Unity

Urbana

Chrisman

SJO

Corliss

VGH

Sometimes you just have to ride teams. That’s what I’m doing at this point of the season with Unity and Fisher. Sometimes you have to think outside the box a little. Like picking Urbana in an “upset” that might not actually be an upset.