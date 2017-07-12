Raffle to take place for PBL seventh-grader Alex Jones at basketball games

PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School is looking for items to be raffled off for seventh-grader Alex Jones during its boys basketball games starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Jones is undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. He is the manager of the seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball teams at PBL.
Anyone willing to donate items can contact any of the following PBL Junior High School staff members at 379-9202: Stacy Johnson, Cindy Haile, Kara Harrison or Mary Ager.
