PBL eighth-grade boys basketball wins Twin County Conference Tournament championship

PIPER CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won the Twin County Conference Tournament championship.

The Panthers won Thursday's title game 31-23 over Watseka Glenn Raymond.

"This was a great game. The crowd was big, the gym was loud, and the atmosphere was electric," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. "I'm really proud of the boys tonight."

"This was a battle between two really good teams. Watseka is a well coached team, they have some size, and they play really tough defense. We knew this was going to be a tough game."

While PBL's defense held Watseka to one point in the first quarter and three in the second, the Panthers scored 11 first-half points to take an 11-4 halftime lead.

Cory Degarmo made a 3-pointer and Brandon Knight tallied a two-point field goal and a free throw to give PBL a 6-1 halftime lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Mason Bruns made a two-point basket and a 3-pointer.

"I thought our defense won this game for us," Schmale said. "We got in to some early foul trouble, but the boys coming off the bench didn't miss a beat. We were able to hold them to four points in the first half, and that's a credit to the boys and the effort they put out tonight."

Although Watseka outscored PBL 11-9 in the third quarter, the Panthers went into the fourth leading 20-15. Degarmo, Mason Medlock and Knight each made a basket during the third quarter while Keagan Busboom made a 3-pointer.

In the final quarter, Degarmo made 4-of-9 shots from the free-throw line while Busboom made a basket and a free throw and Knight added two buckets.

"Once the pace of the game picked up in the second half, I thought we did a great job of preventing them from going on a run," Schmale said.

"They came out and played well in the third, and we were able to keep pace. Once we got to the fourth, we were able to get into the lane and score and that put them on their heels."

Knight and Degarmo each finished the game with nine points while Busboom added six points, Bruns tallied five points and Medlock contributed two points.

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

In the TCC Tournament semifinals, PBL won 29-27 over Iroquois West.

The Panthers scored 19 first-half points to take a 19-10 halftime lead.

Cory Degarmo scored six first-quarter points while Brandon Knight added four points, Mason Medlock and Keagan Busboom each tallied a basket and Mason Bruns made a free throw. In the second quarter, Degarmo and Medlock made PBL's only two baskets.

Meanwhile, PBL's defense held Iroquois West to six point in the first quarter and four in the second.

"In the semis, I thought we did a really good job of getting after it from the opening tip," Schmale said. "We were able to get some steals and convert them into points."

PBL ended the third quarter with a 27-22 lead despite being outscored 12-8. Knights scored six points for the Panthers during the quarter while Degarmo added a basket.

In the fourth quarter, Knight scored PBL's only two points, but the Panthers' defense yielded only five points en route to holding on for the victory.

"IW is big, so I knew they might present some problems once we got into the half court game. I thought our guards had good ball pressure all night, which really made them work to get the ball into the post."

Knight finished the game with a team-high 12 points while Degarmo also scored in double figures with 10 points. Medlock had four points, Busboom had two points and Bruns added a point.

"The boys also were really good at penetrating the lane and dishing off to Brandon Knight for buckets," Schmale said. "This game set us up for what we wanted, and that's a chance to win the title."

Up next

The Panthers will host J.L. Nash on Monday before going to Hoopeston Area on Tuesday and hosting Watseka on Thursday, Dec. 14, before the winter break.

"Looking forward, we have to keep getting better," Schmale said. "Our schedule doesn't give us any room to breathe. We've got three tough games next week."

THURSDAY

8th-grade boys

PBL 31, Watseka Glenn Raymond 23

WAT 1 3 11 8 -- 23

PBL 6 5 9 11 -- 31

Watseka

Stampeli 0-0-0, Hodoutz 2-0-4, Schroeder 2-0-4, Wright 1-0-2, Stevens 0-0-0, Berry 0-0-0, Grant 1-0-2, Denoyer 1-0-2, McGahan 1-2-4, Welborn 0-0-0, Heuring 1-3-5. Totals 9-5-23.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 2-1-6, Cory Degarmo 2-4-9, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 1-0-2, Brandon Knight 4-1-9, Vincent Parker 0-0-0, Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 0-0-0, Justin Milligan 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 2-0-5, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Kobe Sefhrans 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 11-6-31.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Busboom, Degarmo, Bruns).

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

PBL 29, Iroquois West 27

IW 6 4 12 5 -- 27

PBL 15 4 8 2 -- 29

Iroquois West

Dalton Austin 0-0-0, Peyton Rhodes 2-0-5, Lucas Franic 3-0-8, Jordan Atchison 0-0-0, David Zavala 0-0-0, Aiden Tilstra 0-0-0, Jordan Howser 0-0-0, Damon Fowler 0-0-0, Ivan Munoz 0-0-0, Evan Rogers 5-0-10, Clayton Leonard 2-0-4, Nolan Tammen 0-0-0, Angel Melgoza 0-0-0. Totals 12-0-27.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Cory Degarmo 4-1-10, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 2-0-4, Brandon Knight 6-0-12, Vincent Parker 0-0-0, Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 0-0-0, Justin Milligan 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 0-1-1, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Kobe Sefhrans 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 13-2-29.

3-pointers -- Iroquois West 3 (Franic 2, Rhodes). PBL (Degarmo).