PBL seventh-grade boys basketball finishes second in TCC Tournament

CULLOM — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team went into the Twin County Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed.

On Thursday, the Panthers faced top-seeded Prairie Central in the championship game.

After trailing most of the game, PBL took a late lead in the final minute of regulation before Prairie Central tied the game with a 3-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining to force the game into overtime. The Hawks then outscored PBL 8-2 in the overtime period en route to a 46-40 win.

“Overall, I was really impressed with the way we played,” PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said. “I thought we competed all night. Our guys could have easily put their heads down or packed it in, but they just kept fighting. If this was early in the season, I think we give up, and that shows you how much this team has grown.”

In the fourth quarter, Kendall Swanson scored six points while Kayden Snelling hit a 3-pointer and Ty Graham and Jeremiah Ager each made a basket as PBL erased a 26-25 third-quarter deficit.

“I thought in the fourth, we really just started to push the ball and look down low to our big,” Sinn said. “We forced them to turn the ball over and got a few easy layups and, next thing I know, we were up three and they have to foul us a lot because we got zero foul calls up to that point.”

With 16 seconds left in regulation, PBL was called for a five-second violation on an inbound pass attempt prior to Prairie Central’s game-tying 3-pointer.

“We go man-to-man, and we are slow picking one guy up when they inbound the ball, and that kid took advantage and made the miracle 3-pointer to tie the game up,” Sinn said. “That ball that kid shot hit every part of the rim before it went in.”

Swanson, who would end up leading PBL in scoring with 14 points at the game’s end, made PBL’s only basket of the overtime period.

“In overtime, we just were out of control offensively and just could not keep a possession alive,” Sinn said. “I told them at the end of the game if you expect to win, you can’t turn the ball over that much, but although we did not get the outcome we wanted from the game, we got a lot of end-of-game experience that you just can’t simulate in practice. I think we now know if we are put back in that situation, we will know how to handle it way better than we did last night.”

Prairie Central jumped out to an 8-2 lead before the Panthers ended the first quarter on a 4-0 run. Graham, Snelling and Swanson each made a basket for PBL during the quarter.

“PC came out in a diamond press, and it really messed with us all night,” Sinn said. “In that first quarter, six of their points, I believe, came off of our turnovers, and some of those turnovers were because we just passed it right to the defender. We struggled the entire game trying to handle their press.”

In the second quarter, PBL managed to tie the game at one point, but Prairie Central regained the lead en route to taking a 17-14 lead into halftime. Aiden Johnson scored four points during the quarter for the Panthers while Snelling and Swanson each made a basket.

“I told our kids at halftime that the only team that is beating us right now is ourselves,” Sinn said. “At the time, we were not getting to the hustle plays we were capable of getting. We kept giving Prairie Central the second and third chances when they were on offense. The lack of rebounding and loose balls on the defensive end was really hurting us during the first half.”

The Panthers outscored Prairie Central 11-9 in the third quarter as Snelling — who would finish the game with 13 points — made three two-point baskets while Ager — who had five points at the game’s end — made a 3-pointer and Swanson drained a bucket.

“We came out of halftime and just battled,” Sinn said. “Being down three is not a big deal, but if you come out flat, that three-point lead could easily balloon to a 10-point lead. Our guys made sure something like that didn’t happen. The one problem that we kept having was second-chance points.”

Johnson and Graham each finished the game with four points for PBL.

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

In the TCC Tournament semifinals, PBL defeated Iroquois West 38-25.

The Panthers outscored Iroquois West 8-3 as Jeremiah Ager scored four points, Kayden Snelling made a basket and Aiden Johnson added two free throws. Ty Graham made a 3-pointer and Snelling added a two-point field goal in the second quarter as PBL went into halftime leading 13-8.

In the third quarter, PBL outscored the Raiders 17-9 as Aiden Johnson scored nine points during the quarter and Snelling and Ager each made a 3-pointer en route to adding five and three points, respectively. In the fourth quarter, Ager scored two more points while Griffin Johnson and Snelling each added a basket.

Snelling, Aiden Johnson and Ager each finished the game with 11 points while Graham and Griffin Johnson added three and two points, respectively.



Up next

The Panthers will host J.L. Nash on Monday before going to Hoopeston Area on Tuesday and hosting Watseka on Thursday, Dec. 14, before the winter break.

“We’ve got a big week of games coming up next week, so we have to keep our heads up and go into next week with the mindset of improving as a team and, most importantly, winning those games,” Sinn said.



THURSDAY

7th-grade boys

Prairie Central 46, PBL 40

PBL 6 8 11 13 2 — 40

PC 8 9 9 12 8 — 46

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ty Graham 2-0-4, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 2-0-4, Jeremiah Ager 2-0-5, Kayden Snelling 6-0-13, Kendall Swanson 7-0-14. Totals 19-0-40.

3-pointers — PBL 2 (Ager, Snelling).



TUESDAY, Dec. 5

PBL 38, Iroquois West 25

PBL 8 5 17 8 — 38

IW 3 5 9 9 — 25

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ty Graham 1-0-3, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 4-2-11, Jeremiah Ager 5-0-11, Griffin Johnson 1-0-2, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 5-0-11, Kendall Swanson 0-0-0. Totals 16-2-38.