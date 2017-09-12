2017 Monticello Holiday Tournament schedule

MONTICELLO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Purple Pool -- Monticello, Argenta-Oreana, Ridgeview, Tuscola
Gold Pool -- Neoga, GCMS, Oakwood, PBL
THURSDAY, Dec. 28
Ridgeview vs. Tuscola, 10 a.m.
Monticello vs. Argenta-Oreana, 11:30 a.m.
GCMS vs. Oakwood, 2 p.m.
PBL vs. Neoga, 3:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana vs. Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Tuscola vs. Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Dec. 29
Oakwood vs. PBL, 10 a.m.
GCMS vs. Neoga, 11:30 a.m.
Tuscola vs. Argenta-Oreana, 2 p.m.
Monticello vs. Ridgevewi, 3:30 p.m.
Neoga vs. Oakwood, 6 p.m.
PBL vs. GCMS, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Dec. 30
Fourth-place Purple Pool vs. Fourth-place Gold Pool, 3 p.m.
Third-place Purple Pool vs. Third-place Gold Pool, 4:30 p.m.
Second-place Purple Pool vs. Second-place Gold Pool, 6 p.m.
First-place Purple Pool vs. First-place Gold Pool, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Purple Pool -- Monticello, Argenta-Oreana, Ridgeview, Tuscola
Gold Pool -- Neoga, GCMS, Stark County, PBL
THURSDAY, Dec. 28
Monticello vs. Argenta-Oreana, 10 a.m.
Ridgeview vs. Tuscola, 11:30 a.m.
PBL vs. Neoga, 2 p.m.
GCMS vs. Stark County, 3:30 p.m.
Tuscola vs. Monticello, 6 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana vs. Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Dec. 29
GCMS vs. Neoga, 10 a.m.
Stark County vs. PBL, 11:30 a.m.
Monticello vs. Ridgeview, 2 p.m.
Tuscola vs. Argenta-Oreana, 3:30 p.m.
PBL vs. GCMS, 6 p.m.
Neoga vs. Stark County, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Dec. 30
Fourth-place Purple Pool vs. Fourth-place Gold Pool, 1 p.m.
Third-place Purple Pool vs. Third-place Gold Pool, 2:30 p.m.
Second-place Purple Pool vs. Second-place Gold Pool, 4 p.m.
First-place Purple Pool vs. First-place Gold Pool, 5:30 p.m.
Comments
