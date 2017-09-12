PBL boys basketball improves to 3-0 with win over Clifton Central

PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) goes up for a layup during Friday’s game against Clifton Central. Pichon would make the layup as the Comets’ Ben Robison (10) would be called for an intentional foul, resulting in a four-point play in the second quarter.

CLIFTON -- Different games can provide different types of challenges for a basketball team through a typical season.

On Friday, Paxton-Buckley-Loda was challenged both physically and mentally at Clifton Central. The Panthers passed both tests en route to a 65-41 victory.

"We needed a game like that to see how we're going to handle that adversity – how we're going to handle it when a team kind of gets up in us, gets physical with us," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

A dominant start

PBL raced out to a 22-0 lead.

Tyler Pichon made two free throws with 6:46 remaining in the quarter to start the run before a steal led to Pichon scoring on a fastbreak layup.

Austin Gooden -- who would finish with a game-high 26 points -- drained a 3-pointer to make the score 7-0. He then missed a 3-point shot attempt, but rebounded his own shot and scored on the putback.

Austin Sanders then drained a 3-pointer to extend PBL's lead to 12-0 with 4:35 left in the first quarter.

After a timeout by Clifton Central, Gooden made another 3-pointer. Following a Comets turnover, Gooden made a driving layup to extend PBL's lead to 17-0.

Sanders then made another trey to make the score 20-0 with 2:56 left. After Gooden blocked a shot on the other end, Sanders assisted Kyle Poll on a fastbreak layup.

“I was really happy with the way we came out," Schonauer said. "We were active defensively. We were able to turn them over. We moved the ball well and got some open shots and knocked them down. You couldn't ask for a better start on the road.”

Some rough stuff

Austin Boudreau made two free throws with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter to end the Comets' scoring drought before Canyon Burrow scored on a layup to make the score 22-4.

Burrow was then called for a technical foul with 40.3 seconds left in the first quarter, on which Pichon made a free throw to make the score 23-4 at the end of the first quarter.

After Clifton Central's Jeremiah Norris made two free throws with 6:54 left in the second quarter, Andrew Swanson made a couple of buckets and Sanders drained another 3-pointer to extend the Panthers' lead to 30-6.

Norris made another free throw with 3:42 left in the second quarter and Jeremy Snejberg made a basket to cut the Comets' deficit to 30-9 before a 3-pointer by Gooden made the score 33-9.

Darryl Harris and Norris each made a bucket to cut Clifton Central's deficit to 33-13 before another Gooden made another trey to make the score 36-13.

Pichon then converted on a four-point play as he was ruled to be intentionally fouled by Clifton Central's Ben Robison on a made fastbreak layup with 1:07 left in the second quarter. He made both free throws to extend PBL's lead to 40-13.

“Clifton plays hard. They're aggressive and physical," Schonauer said. "I thought, for the most part, we kept our composure pretty well.”

“Our kid needs to be a little bit smarter in that situation and not foul him from behind like that," Clifton Central head coach Tim Rieken added. "The officials let it get a little physical, and we need to let that be to our advantage.”

'We took some punches in the third quarter'

A 3-pointer by Norris cut Clifton Central's deficit to 40-16.

In the third quarter, the Comets outscored the Panthers 18-9.

“It got to be a little chippy. We didn't do too bad there in the third quarter," Rieken said. "At halftime, we talked about just trying to win quarters just to get something to build on. That's what we've been doing – each game, we've been getting a little better. Hopefully, we'll put four quarters together.”

Swanson made two free throws to extend PBL's lead to 42-16 with 7:01 remaining in the third quarter before Clifton Central went on a 9-0 run.

Robison scored on an and-1 as he was fouled by Mason Ecker with 5:47 left in the third quarter. Twenty-two seconds later, Harris scored on a lob pass to cut the Comets' deficit to 42-21.

Harris scored on another lob before a PBL turnover in the backcourt led to a basket by Austin Boudreau that made the score 42-25.

Pichon and Boudreau exchanged buckets to make the score 44-27 before Harris scored a bucket on an offensive-rebound set up by another PBL turnover to cut Clifton Central's deficit to 44-29.

Poll made a 3-pointer with 3:28 left in the third quarter to extend PBL's lead to 47-29. Harris made a bucket and Robison drained a 3-pointer to cut the Comets' deficit to 47-34 before Gooden scored a basket set up by an offensive rebound to make the score 49-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Gooden then made three free throws within the first 45 seconds of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 52-34 for PBL.

“We took those punches there in the third quarter. In the second half, we were able to deliver some counterpunches and extend that lead back out," Schonauer said. "I was happy to see the way our guys handled all the adversity that happened through there and kept our composure.”

'The coach told me to block it out and play my game'

When Ecker was subbed in with 2:43 left in the third quarter, he was met with boos from Clifton Central's student cheering sections -- boos that would continue whenever Ecker possessed the ball or attempted a free throw throughout the game.

“They were going against me, but you've just got to block that stuff out and go at it. You've just got to keep playing," Ecker said. "The coach told me to block it out and play my game, and I did.”

With 2:02 left in the second quarter, Ecker and a Comets player battled for a loose ball on the floor, with some Comets fans accusing Ecker of kicking his opponent. The battle did not result in any free throws attempted.

“We like our kids to play hard," Rieken said. "We expect our kids to get on the floor and get after the ball if it's on the floor. We want all those 50/50 balls.”

After a basket by Harris, and while being booed, Ecker made two free throws with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter to extend PBL's lead to 54-36.

Ecker then made a 3-pointer and scored on a fastbreak layup to extend the Panthers' advantage to 59-36 with 5:33 remaining.

Ecker finished the fourth quarter -- and the game -- with eight points as he was subbed out to applause from PBL's fans -- and more booing from the Comets' student cheering section -- with 1:35 left in the game.

“Mason's intense. He's passionate. He's competitive. I wouldn't change a thing about him. Part of growing up is, when guys get up in you, to channel that anger and use it the right way. I thought he did a great job in the fourth quarter," Schonauer said.

"He responded to the crowd getting on him. He responded to some adversity and some physical play out there, and he was able to make some big buckets down the stretch. I know whenever I see him, I'm going to get effort from Mason.

"He's going to compete with everything he's got. If I have 10 or 11 Mason Eckers out there, I know every single night, we're going to have a chance to win.”

Icing on the cake

Gooden made a basket while being fouled with 5:09 left in the game, and did it again with 4:20 remaining, before making a free throw with 4:16 left in the game to extend PBL's lead to 64-36.

An Ecker free throw made the score 65-36 with 4:04 left in the game before Snejberg and Sergio Sandoval each made two free throws and Andrew Boudreau added a foul shot to conclude the scoring at 65-41.

Along with Gooden's 26-point total, Pichon also scored in double figures with 11 points. Sanders, Swanson and Poll finished the game with nine, six and five points, respectively.

The aftermath

With Friday's win, PBL is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

“I'm really pleased with the way we've come out and played. We're really good defensively right now. We've still got a lot of stuff to get better at offensively. We're still figuring some things out, but our guys are aggressive. They're making good decisions with the basketball," Schonauer said.

"They're sharing the basketball. Different guys are stepping up each night, so there's a really good foundation right there, and it's just going to come together as we play more games.”

The Panthers will host Ford County-rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday in a rematch of last year's IHSA Class 2A regional championship game before going on the road to fae Prairie Central on Friday and hosting Monticello the following Tuesday.

“We're looking to make a run. It should be a pretty good game (against GCMS)," Ecker said. "Hopefully, we'll beat them. It'll really boost our team up.”

Meanwhile, according to Clifton Central's MaxPreps page, the Comets fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the SVC with the loss.

“I think our kids are starting to play better as a group," Rieken said. "We've got a lot of kids who didn't play last year, so we're getting them to play together and do the things we're asking them to.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Clifton Central 50-32 on Friday.

The Panthers outscored the Comets 19-9 in the first quarter, led by Alex Rueck, who scored all nine of his game-total points during that quarter.

After taking a 24-21 halftime lead, PBL outscored Clifton Central 15-4 in the third quarter. Sam Penicook scored five points while Gunner Belt and Trey VanWinkle each made a 3-pointer.

In the final quarter, Luis Najera scored seven of his game-total nine points as PBL outscored Clifton Central while Colton Coy scored four of his game-total six points during that quarter.

Penicook and VanWinkle each finished the game with eight points while Gavin Coplea had four points and Belt and Jarred Gronsky each had three points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 65, Clifton Central 41

PBL 23 17 9 16 -- 65

CC 4 12 18 7 -- 41

PBL (3-0, 2-0)

Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 0-0-0, Mason Ecker 2-3-8, Tyler Pichon 3-5-11, Tommy Quinn 0-0-0, Austin Gooden 9-4-26, Kyle Poll 2-0-5, Austin Sanders 3-0-9, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 0-0-0, Andrew Swanson 2-2-6, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 65.

Clifton Central (0-4, 0-2)

Hoggins 0-0-0, Snejberg 1-2-4, Sandoval 0-2-2, Sertich 0-0-0, Au. Boudreau 2-2-6, Robison 2-1-6, An. Boudreau 0-1-1, Norris 2-3-8, Burrow 1-0-2, Harris 6-0-12, Roach 0-0-0. Totals 14-11-41.

3-pointers -- PBL 9 (Gooden 4, Sanders 3, Ecker, Poll). Clifton Central 2 (Robison, Norris).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 50, Clifton Central 32

PBL 19 5 15 11 -- 50

CC 9 12 4 7 -- 32

PBL

Gunner Belt 1-0-3, Gavin Coplea 2-0-4, Jarred Gronsky 1-0-3, Sam Penicook 3-0-8, Luis Najera 3-3-9, Trey VanWinkle 3-0-8, Alex Rueck 4-1-9, Colton Coy 3-0-6. Totals 20-4-50.

Clifton Central

Lemenager 0-0-0, Snejberg 1-0-3, Peters 2-1-6, T. Meier 0-0-0, Burrow 0-0-0, Gray 0-0-0, Shoven 3-3-10, Caspary 0-0-0, Perry 2-1-5, R. Meier 0-0-0, Harris 3-2-8. Totals 11-7-32.

3-pointers -- PBL 6 (Penicook 2, VanWinkle 2, Belt, Gronsky). Clifton Central 3 (Snejberg, Peters, Shoven).