PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 34-15 Monday over Clifton J.L. Nash.

The Panthers led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter as Cory Degarmo hit a 3-pointer and Brandon Knight added a two-point field goal.

In the second quarter, Degarmo drained another 3-pointer and made two free throws while Keagan Busboom added a trey and Knight made a foul shot as PBL went into halftime leading 14-4.

Mason Bruns scored five points -- including a 3-pointer -- in the third quarter while Degarmo drained another trey and Jacob Gronsky added a basket as PBL extended its lead to 24-10.

Charlie Pound and Landon Daniels each had a 3-pointer and Busboom and Garrett Sanders each added a basket as the Panthers outscored J.L. Nash 10-4 in the fourth quarter.

Degarmo led PBL in scoring with 11 points while Busboom and Bruns each had five points, Pound, Knight and Daniels each had three points and Gronsky and Sanders each had two points.

The PBL seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 36-33.

The Panthers went into the fourth quarter trailing 34-26, but cut their deficit to 36-33 with 13 seconds remaining as Kayden Snelling scored four points and Jeremiah Ager made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Snelling missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer before time expired.

Aiden Johnson led PBL in scoring with 11 points while Snelling, Ager and Ty Graham added eight, seven and five points, respectively.

8th-grade boys

PBL 34, Clifton J.L. Nash 15

NASH 2 2 6 5 -- 15

PBL 5 9 10 10 -- 34

J.L Nash

Beherns 2-0-4, Mahan 0-0-0, Luchrees 0-0-0, Carson Inman 1-0-2, Shoven 0-0-0, Brent Grides 1-0-2, Michael Hess 0-0-0, Nick Knuebler 1-2-4, Paxton 0-0-0, Lindgren 0-0-0, Kyan Kahler 0-0-0, Alberts 1-0-2, Riecks 0-0-0. Totals 6-3-15.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 2-0-5, Cory Degarmo 3-2-11, Charlie Pound 1-0-3, Mason Medlock 0-0-0, Brandon Knight 1-1-3, Vincent Parker 0-0-0, Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 1-0-3, Justin Milligan 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 2-0-5, Jacob Gronsky 1-0-2, Garrett Sanders 1-0-2, Kobe Sefhrans 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 12-3-34.

3-pointers -- PBL 7 (Degarmo 3, Busboom, Daniels, Bruns, Pound).

7th-grade boys

Clifton J.L. Nash 36, PBL 33

NASH 9 9 16 2 -- 36

PBL 4 9 13 7 -- 33

J.L. Nash

Jayce Meier 3-0-7, Matthew Luhrsen 3-0-8, Luke Shoven 1-0-2, Schmidt 0-0-0, Amarion Paxton 3-2-8, Behrends 1-0-3, Michael Alberts 4-0-8. Totals 15-2-36.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ty Graham 2-0-5, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 5-0-11, Jeremiah Ager 3-0-7, Kayden Snelling 4-0-8, Kendall Swanson 1-0-2. Totals 15-0-33.

3-pointers -- Nash 4 (Luhrsen 2, Meier, Behrends). PBL 3 (Graham, Johnson, Ager).