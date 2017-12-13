GCMS High School boys basketball defeats PBL 44-32

PAXTON -- Contrary to what Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's boys basketball team's record may lead one to believe, the transition from a state championship football season has not always been easy.

“At first, it was kind of rough. We just had to get used to having a round ball in our hands," said Ryland Holt, a GCMS junior who is transitioning from standout receiver on the gridiron to starting forward on the hardwood. "After that, it's just about working our way (back into it). It's a lot of fun being able to show off our progress.”

With a 44-32 victory Tuesday, Dec. 12, over Ford County-rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the Falcons' basketball team improved to 6-1.

“It's a lot of fun being able to take that momentum coming from the state title game – we really used that to push ourselves this basketball season," Holt said. "The bar is set really high, so we've just got to match that intensity.”

The Panthers (3-1), meanwhile, snapped a season-opening three-game winning streak with the loss.

Last year, PBL defeated GCMS 43-40 in the championship game of the IHSA Class 2A Gibson City Regional. All 43 of the Panthers' points in that game were scored by players who have since graduated, while 29 of the Falcons' points were scored by players who are on the team this year.

“We knew this was going to be the best team we've played (so far) this season, and they're going to be one of the better teams we'll play all year on our schedule," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

"I truly believe they're one of the top seeds in our sub-sectional. They're really complete. They've got good guard play. They've got shooters. They've got post guys who can play. For us, it was a good challenge.”

Despite having only one player -- Tyler Pichon -- on this year's team returning from last year's regional-title run, PBL entered Tuesday's game with three victories by a combined score of 117-116.

“They're a team that plays good defense in the 1-2-2 zone. They do a great job with it. They were 3-0 for a reason with three convincing wins," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "They play with a lot of energy defensively. They play hard. It's a group that seized that opportunity after the seniors from last year graduated, so it was definitely a great game for us."

***

Holt scored the first basket of the game before PBL's Austin Gooden made a 3-pointer. Connor Birky and Pichon exchanged buckets to make the score 5-4 in favor of PBL.

Bryce Barnes scored while being fouled with 3:27 left in the first quarter to give GCMS a 6-5 lead before tallying another basket to extend the lead to 8-5.

Mason Ecker tied the game for PBL with a 3-pointer before Birky drained a trey to give the Falcons the lead back at 11-8.

Gooden made a field goal to cut PBL's deficit to 11-10.

“We hung around. I don't think we played as well as we could have played. We didn't shoot the ball really well," Schonauer said. "We just could never really get over that hump and give ourselves a chance to put some pressure on them toward the end of the game and see if we can get some momentum, but that's a lot of credit to them as well."

Holt halted PBL's first-quarter momentum as he dunked in transition to make the score 13-10. He then stole the ball and scored on a putback as he rebounded his own fastbreak-layup miss.

The putback extended GCMS's lead to 15-10 as the first quarter came to an end.

"It was good for us, especially in the first half, to do some things in transition," Tompkins said.

Barnes started the second quarter with a bucket that extended the Falcons' lead to 17-10 before Ecker made another 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 17-13. Birky made a basket before Pichon scored what would be the last of five points scored by the Panthers in the second quarter.

The Falcons ended the second quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 25-15 lead into halftime before holding PBL to six points in the third quarter en route to extending its lead to 32-21 through three quarters.

"We did a good job, I thought, of rebounding the ball and contesting shots," Tompkins said. "We just have to continue with that and know that's what's going to make us successful on nights when you're not hitting shots. We've got to stay disciplined."

***

Holt and Barnes each made a basket to extend GCMS's lead to 23-15 with 1:22 left in the second quarter before Holt scored in transition with 40.3 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Panthers started the second-half scoring with a 4-0 run as Gooden made a basket and Andrew Swanson scored on an offensive-rebound putback to cut PBL's deficit to 25-19 with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

Holt made two free throws with 5:08 left in the third quarter before making another basket off a Mitch McNutt assist to extend GCMS's lead to 29-19.

"Whenever we kind of started knocking on the door, they made plays," Schonauer said. "They're a veteran group. They kept their composure."

After Swanson scored to cut PBL's deficit to 29-21, the Panthers were held scoreless for more than the last 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter.

“They're long. They're physical. They make it difficult to score, and that's where we've just got to grow more as a team as well as being able to run our offense, set better screens, cut harder and share the basketball more. We don't necessarily have a lot of dynamic scorers, but we've got guys who can handle and share the basketball," Schonauer said.

"Once we figure out how to move the basketball and be aggressive, but also make good decisions, I think we can be pretty good offensively. That's just part of the growing process.”

Barnes made a basket and McNutt drained a free throw to extend the Falcons' lead to 32-21 with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter.

The Falcons outscored PBL 12-11 in the fourth quarter as Holt -- who finished with a game-high 20 points -- and Barnes -- who also scored in double figures for GCMS with 12 points -- combined to score eight of GCMS's 12 final-quarter points -- and 14 of their team's 19 second-half points.

“I think we're the most physical guys on the team," Holt said. "We really like to push each other, just being able to battle under there, especially in practice against each other, and just trying to punish the other team – getting their legs tired before ours get tired. It's fun being able to push each other like that.”

The two junior 6-foot-4 starting forwards combined to make 6-of-8 free-throw opportunities in the fourth quarter.

"In the second half, we were able to get a little bit inside. We moved a little bit and had some good possessions, especially in the fourth quarter, when we were able to get to the line," Tompkins said.

In the Falcons' previous victory -- via 56-47 score Tuesday, Dec. 5, over Tri-Valley -- GCMS made six 3-pointers, including four from Birky. Against PBL, the post play of Holt and Barnes combined to produce over 72 percent of the Falcons' points as Birky and McNutt added nine and three points, respectively.

“We have to have that balance," Tompkins said. "We have a lot of guys who can make plays. On a night where we did not shoot very well from the perimeter, it was good to be able to have (our post players). You've got to win games when you're not going to shoot it very well. Tonight, we were able to get that with Bryce and Ryland inside and our defensive effort.”

Jake Rich and Ecker each made a basket for PBL before Barnes made two free throws with 6:25 remaining to make the score 34-25. After Ecker made two foul shots with 6:18 left, McNutt scored a basket while being fouled by Drake Schrodt with 4:40 remaining to extend GCMS's lead to 36-27.

Ecker made a bucket before Holt drained two free throws with 3:08 left to make the score 38-29. Ecker made a layup and a free throw to cut PBL's lead with 1:21 remaining before GCMS ended the game with a 6-0 run as Holt made a bucket and two free throws and Birky added two foul shots.

For PBL, Ecker led the team in scoring with 15 points while Gooden had seven points, Swanson and Pichon each had four points and Rich had two points.

Up next

The Falcons will host Blue Ridge on Friday before traveling to face Heyworth on Monday and Fisher the following Thursday.

“We're on to the next one," Tompkins said. "PBL played well. We played well in spots. There are things we're going to get better at."

Meanwhile, PBL will travel to face Prairie Central on Friday before hosting Monticello the following Tuesday in a rematch of last year's 2A Monticello Sectional championship game, which the Sages won in overtime.

PBL and Monticello, along with GCMS, are assigned to this year's Maroa-Forsyth Sectional's Sub-sectional A, with Bloomington Central Catholic and Hoopeston Area chosen as regional hosts.

“The good thing is we've got a quick turnaround," Schonauer said.

"We've got a couple of days of practice to get ready for Prairie Central, and then we've got another opportunity a week from now against a really good team coming into our gym to see how much we've grown against a possible sub-sectional type opponent – probably one of the top seeds once again."

The Panthers and Falcons will both participate in a holiday tournament hosted by Monticello on Dec. 28-30, with PBL scheduled to face GCMS in the Purple Pool at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29.

The Panthers will also face Neoga at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, and Oakwood at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, while the Falcons will face Oakwood at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, and Noega at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29.

"We've still got some good games on our schedule to see how we're progressing and growing," Schonauer said. "We're going to be challenged, and we need it. We played really well those first three games. We had a setback tonight, but we've got a turnaround and some tough opponents coming up.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity basketball team won 36-33 Tuesday, Dec. 12, over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

The Panthers started the game by outscoring GCMS 14-11 in the first quarter.

Trey VanWinkle scored five points during the opening quarter -- including a 3-pointer -- for PBL while Gavin Coplea, Sam Penicook, Luis Najera and Alex Rueck each made a basket and Colton Coy tallied a free throw.

The Falcons' Tanner Cribbett, Cade Elliott and Braden Roesch each made a 3-pointer during the first quarter. Elliott also made two free throws.

In the second quarter, Elliott made three 3-pointers, but PBL went into halftime leading 24-20. Gunner Belt, Jarred Gronsky, Penicook and VanWinkle each made a bucket for PBL in the second quarter while Rueck drained two free throws.

The Panthers outscored GCMS 17-9 in the third quarter as Belt and VanWinkle each made a 3-pointer while Coy went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line, Rueck made two foul shots and Coplea, Penicook and Najera each made a basket.

For GCMS, Roesch scored five points in the third quarter while Nick Culler had three points and Jordan Blake made a free throw.

In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored the Falcons 8-4 as VanWinkle scored four points, Najera made a basket and Penicook and Coy each made a free throw. Culler and Blake each made a basket for GCMS.

VanWinkle led PBL in scoring at the game's end with 12 points while Penicook had seven points, Najera and Rueck each had six points, Coy and Belt each had have points and Coplea had four points.

For GCMS, Elliott finished the game with 14 points while Roesch had eight points, Culler had five points and Cribbett and Blake each had three points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

GCMS 44, PBL 32

GCMS 15 10 7 12 -- 44

PBL 10 5 6 11 -- 32

GCMS (6-1)

Lane Short 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 0-0-0, Mitch McNutt 1-1-3, Connor Birky 3-2-9, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 7-6-20, Bryce Barnes 5-2-12. Totals 16-11-44.

PBL (3-1)

Drake Schrodt 0-0-0, Mason Ecker 5-3-15, Tyler Pichon 2-0-4, Austin Gooden 3-0-7, Kyle Poll 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 0-0-0, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 0-0-0, Andrew Swanson 2-0-4, Jake Rich 1-0-2. Totals 13-3-32.

3-pointers -- GCMS (Birky). PBL 3 (Ecker 2, Gooden).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 49, GCMS 33

GCMS 11 9 9 4 -- 33

PBL 14 10 17 8 -- 49

GCMS

Ethan Garard 0-0-0, Tanner Cribbett 1-0-3, Cade Elliott 4-2-14, Braden Roesch 3-1-8, Chayton Hawn 0-0-0, Nick Culler 2-1-5, Jordan Blake 1-1-3, Nathan Giroux 0-0-0, Alex Meece 0-0-0. Totals 11-5-33.

PBL

Gunner Belt 2-0-5, Gavin Coplea 2-0-4, Jarred Gronsky 1-0-2, Sam Penicook 3-1-7, Luis Najera 3-0-6, Trey VanWinkle 6-0-14, Alex Rueck 1-4-6, Colton Coy 0-5-5. Totals 18-10-49.

3-pointers -- GCMS 6 (Elliott 4, Cribbett, Roesch). PBL 3 (VanWinkle 2, Belt).