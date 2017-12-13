PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Hoopeston Area 40-29

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Hoopeston on Tuesday, Dec. 12, by a score of 40-29.

After ending the first quarter with an 8-6 deficit, PBL outscored 13-5 in the second quarter to take a 19-13 lead into halftime as Brandon Knight scored six points, Keagan Busboom made a 3-pointer, Mason Medlock drained a basket and Cory Degarmo made two free throws.

"This was a good win for the boys because they were able to fight for a victory when we struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive side," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said.

"Usually, our defense sets the tone for us on the offensive end, but Hoopeston never let us get going, and that's a credit to they way their boys played."

The Panthers extended a 27-22 lead by outscoring Hoopeston Area 13-7 in the fourth quarter. Degarmo scored six points during the quarter while Knight added three points and Mason Bruns and Busboom each made a basket.

Knight and Degarmo each scored in double figures at the game's end with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Medlock had eight points, Busboom had seven points and Bruns had two points.

"I was really proud of our balanced effort on the offensive end. If we can get several guys scoring the way we were able to get last night, that's going to make us tough to guard moving forward," Schmale said. "We now have a day off, where we'll regroup for a rematch of the TCC title game against Watseka."

8th-grade boys

PBL 40, Hoopeston Area 29

PBL 6 13 8 13 -- 40

HA 8 5 9 7 -- 29

PBL

Keagan Busboom 3-0-7, Cory Degarmo 4-2-10, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 4-0-8, Brandon Knight 6-1-13, Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, mason Bruns 1-0-2, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 18-3-40.

Hoopeston Area

Ben Brown 3-2-9, Kayden Wallace 0-0-0, Derek Drayer 1-0-3, Kamerin Cade 2-1-6, Nick Hofer 3-0-6, Josh Bradley 2-0-5, Cameron Coffey 0-0-0, Ricky Avitia 0-0-0, Trevor Swartz 0-0-0. Totals 11-3-29.

3-pointers -- PBL (Busboom). Hoopeston Area 4 (Brown, Drayer, Cade, Bradley).