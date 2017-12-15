GCMS boys basketball defeats Blue Ridge 75-39

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team outscored Blue Ridge 32-3 en route to a 75-39 win on Friday.

Bryce Barnes scored 11 points during the opening quarter, including a 3-pointer, while Ryland Holt added 10 points. Connor Birky made two 3-pointers, Ben Freehill contributed a trey and Mitch McNutt made a two-point basket.

In the second quarter, Lane Short scored eight points and Caleb Bleich added six as GCMS took a 46-20 lead into halftime.

The Falcons (7-1, 3-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) outscored Blue Ridge 18-8 in the third quarter as Bryce Barnes scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers, while Birky and Holt each added four points.

In the fourth quarter, Birky and Short each scored four points while Bleich made a basket and Chris Hood added a free throw.

Barnes finished with a game-high 21 points while Birky and Holt each had 14 points and Short also scored in double figures with 12 points. Bleich added eight points while Freehill and McNutt had three and two points, respectively, and Hood contributed one point.



GCMS 75, Blue Ridge 39

BR 3 17 8 11 — 39

GCMS 32 14 18 11 — 75

Blue Ridge

Burrow 1-0-3, Crook 2-0-4, Morrow 0-0-0, Jamison 0-0-0, Houser 6-2-14, Winemiller 1-0-2, Manuel 0-4-4, Gilman 0-0-0, Z. Stephens 2-0-5, Duggins 2-0-5, Jayne 1-0-2, Becker 0-0-0. Totals 15-6-39.

GCMS (7-1, 3-0)

Lane Short 6-0-12, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 1-0-3, Mitch McNutt 1-0-2, Connor Birky 5-1-14, Caleb Bleich 4-0-8, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Chris Hood 0-1-1, Ryland Holt 7-0-14, Bryce Barnes 9-0-21. Totals 33-2-75.

3-pointers — Blue Ridge 3 (Burrow, Stephens, Duggins). GCMS 7 (Birky 3, Barnes 3, Freehill).