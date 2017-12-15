PBL boys basketball defeats Prairie Central 52-49

FAIRBURY — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team won 52-49 Friday over Prairie Central.

The Panthers (4-1) started the game by outscoring Prairie Central 22-12 in the first quarter. En route to finishing with a 9-for-25 shooting effort from beyond the arc, PBL drained five 3-pointers in the opening quarter — three by Mason Ecker and two by Austin Gooden — while Tyler Pichon contributed seven points — three free throws and a couple of two-point field goals.

The Panthers finished the game shooting 19-for-46 from the field, and scoring was at a premium in the second quarter as they only scored four points — Ecker and Pichon each made a basket. On the defensive end, however, PBL recorded nine steals, and in the second quarter, Prairie Central scored only nine points as it went into halftime trailing 26-21.

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Prairie Central 17-10 to extend its lead to 43-31 as Ecker made two 3-pointers while Kyle Poll drained another trey, Gooden made two baskets and Dalton Busboom and Pichon each contributed a bucket.

The Panthers hung on their lead despite an 18-9 fourth-quarter run by Prairie Central. Poll scored four points, including a 3-pointer, while Schrodt and Pichon each made a two-point basket and Gooden added a free throw.

Ecker was PBL’s leading scorer with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a 5-for-7 effort from beyond the arc. He also had two assists and three steals.

Pichon shot 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line en route to scoring 13 points. He also was credited with four rebounds and two assists.

Gooden went 4-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-7 from three-point range, en route to a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out three assists.

Poll went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc as he scored seven points — along with three steals on the defensive end — while Busboom added two points on 1-for-2 shooting and Schrodt — who was credited with three assists — went 1-for-6 from the field en route to finishing with two points as well.



PBL 52, Prairie Central 49

PBL 22 4 17 9 — 52

PC 12 9 10 18 — 49

PBL (4-1)

Drake Schrodt 1-6 0-0 2, Mason Ecker 6-8 0-0 17, Tyler Pichon 5-9 3-3 13, Austin Gooden 4-11 1-4 11, Kyle Poll 2-4 1-2 7, Austin Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Jarboe 0-0 0-0 0, Dalton Busboom 1-2 0-3 2, Andrew Swanson 0-3 0-0 0, Jake Rich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 5-12 52.

Prairie Central

Seeman 0-0-0, Steidinger 1-0-2, Stein 1-0-3, Crane 2-0-4, Schumaker 5-4-14, Bachtold 4-0-8, Lewellen 0-1-1, Rigsby 3-1-8, Reed 2-5-9. Totals 18 11-21 49.

3-pointers — PBL 9-25 (Ecker 5-7, Gooden 2-7, Poll 2-3). Prairie Central 2 (Stein, Rigsby).

Rebounds — PBL 27 (Gooden 12, Pichon 4, Rich 3, Jarboe 2, Busboom 2, Ecker, Sanders, Swanson, Poll).

Assists — PBL 14 (Gooden 3, Schrodt 3, Ecker 2, Pichon 2, Sanders 2, Poll, Rich).

Steals — PBL 11 (Ecker 3, Poll 3, Pichon, Swanson, Schrodt, Jarboe, Rich).