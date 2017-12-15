PBL eighth-grade boys basketball loses 29-22 to Watseka Glenn Raymond

PAXTON -- In a rematch of the previous week's Twin County Conference championship game, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's eighth-grade boys basketball team hosted Watseka Glenn Raymond on Thursday.

Unlike in the title game, PBL could not get a victory over the Utes as Watseka won 29-22. The Utes shut out the Panthers in the fourth quarter en route to overcoming a 22-19 deficit after three quarters.

"The boys played well. We just had some issues scoring in the fourth quarter, and that's a credit to Watseka," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said. "They did a really good job of not letting us get into our offense. At this point, we are done with games until after break. We've had quite a few games recently so it will be good for us to get back into the gym."

Mason Bruns, Mason Medlock and Cory Degarmo each had five points for PBL while Charlie Pound added three points and Keagan Busboom and Brandon Knight each had two points.

8th-grade boys

Watseka Glenn Raymond 29, PBL 22

WAT 11 5 3 10 -- 29

PBL 14 4 4 0 -- 22

Watseka

Hodolitz 1-0-2, Jordan Schroeder 3-0-7, Wright 0-0-0, Berry 0-0-0, Joby Grant 1-0-2, Bryce Denoyer 2-0-4, Justin McGohan 1-0-2, Andrew Heurina 5-2-12. Totals 13-2-29.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Cory Degarmo 2-0-5, Charlie Pound 1-0-3, Mason Medlock 1-2-5, Brandon Knight 1-0-2, Mason Bruns 2-0-5, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 8-2-22.

3-pointers -- Watseka (Schroeder). PBL 4 (Degarmo, Pound, Medlock, Bruns).