GCMS boys basketball defeats Heyworth 69-46

HEYWORTH — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had four players score in double-figures en route to a 69-46 road win over Heyworth on Monday night.

The Falcons jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before Heyworth rebounded to get as close as two (18-16). In the second quarter, Bryce Barnes (17 points) slammed a breakaway dunk to put GCMS up 11, and the visitor’s lead continued to grow as the game progressed.

Ben Freehill added 15 points, all of which came from behind the arc. Mitch McNutt scored eight second-half points to total 11 in the game, and Ryland Holt tallied 10.