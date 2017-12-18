GCMS boys basketball defeats Heyworth 69-46

HEYWORTH — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had four players score in double-figures en route to a 69-46 road win over Heyworth on Monday night.
The Falcons jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before Heyworth rebounded to get as close as two (18-16). In the second quarter, Bryce Barnes (17 points) slammed a breakaway dunk to put GCMS up 11, and the visitor’s lead continued to grow as the game progressed.
Ben Freehill added 15 points, all of which came from behind the arc. Mitch McNutt scored eight second-half points to total 11 in the game, and Ryland Holt tallied 10.
GCMS 69, Heyworth 46
GCMS 18 16 26 9 -- 69
HEY 10 6 15 15 -- 46
GCMS (8-1, 4-0)
Ben Freehill 15, Mitch McNutt 11, Connor Birky 6, Ryland Holt 10, Bryce Barnes 17, Nathan Garard 5, Lane Short 1, Josh Bleich 3.
Heyworth
Jeremy Witten 7, Matt Schultz 7, Colin McCubbins 17, Tate Eller 11, Steven Bobsin 3.
JV -- GCMS 65, Heyworth 57
